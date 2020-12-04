Andalusia is one of the most popular event destinations in Europe

Andalusia offers many possibilities for events. Andalusia, and in particular the region of Cadiz, is one of the most popular event destinations in Europe with its well-developed infrastructure.

Andalusia with the region of Cadiz is the southernmost of Spain’s 17 autonomous communities and is located on the mainland. Andalusia borders Castile-La Mancha and Extremadura to the north and the Mediterranean and Atlantic Ocean to the south. Murcia is on its doorstep to the east and Portugal to the west.

The Cadiz region in particular has been a busy destination for event and incentive organizers for years. This also includes car manufacturers. Which automotive journalist has never been to the Cadiz region? No less interesting, however, is the „unknown“ Andalusia, for example the Costa de la Luz („Coast of Light“), which stretches along the Atlantic coast from the mouth of the Guadiana on the Spanish-Portuguese border to Tarifa on the Strait of Gibraltar.

The Costa de la Luz is weather stable 360 days a year. Springlike temperatures can also be found here in winter – only about 3.5 hours by plane from Germany. And perfect road conditions, quite desirable for automobile events, which are often held here. The entire road network has been continuously renewed and expanded in recent years. For every type of car – whether 4-wheel drive, sports car, limousine or commercial vehicles and trucks – there are the right road conditions: Serpentines, roads by the sea, off-road terrain and even a race track are available in the Cadiz region.

Highways, motorways and country roads take you through unspoilt nature and undeveloped landscapes, which will hardly change at all due to the strict conditions imposed by the authorities. No hotel may be built higher than a palm tree, which is approximately two storeys high. Between each hotel and the sea is generally a nature reserve.

Access to the Cadiz region and the Costa de la Luz can be arranged via Jerez airport.