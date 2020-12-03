Global Wine Tourism Organization Circles: Inspiring new futures together

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Argentina, Matías Lammens and

the Director General of Tourism Policy of Greece, Panagiota

Dionysopoulou, participated on Monday November 30 in the first roundtable organized by the Global Wine Tourism Organization (GWTO)

within its ”Connecting Governments” initiative.

The act was moderated by GWTO MICE Director, Arnaldo Nardone and

conducted by the GWTO President CEO, José Antonio Vidal, who started

by pointing out one of the main commitments of the Organization: the

coopetitiveness between all agents conforming the value chain in the Wine

Tourism sector. “As proof of it, today we have with us, two of the twenty

countries that count with a Wine Tourism offer: welcome Argentina and

Greece.” With a “Let the Wine Tourism party begin!”, Vidal gave way to the

respective promotional videos, after which both guests started the talk on

the topics proposed by the Director of the ‘GWTO Academy’, Coralie Haller

and the Regional Directors, Pablo Singerman (Latin America) and Leonid

Gelibterman (Eastern Europe and Western and Central Asia).

Matías Lammens stated that “Wine Tourism is one of the biggest

strengths in Argentina due to the competitive advantages that it offers to

the tourists, in comparison with the rest of the World: climate and

landscape diversity, the excellent quality of the wines and of the national

gastronomy, Safe Travel certification and its current currency exchange

rate”.

The Minister also mentioned that “this year we have carried out a Plan on

three fronts: Industry sustainability, Training and Improvement of

infrastructures. Thus, the Argentinean Wine Tourism Observatory was

created, the Wine Tourism Marketing Plan has been designed and the app

for the ‘Wine, travels and gatherings’ was launched”.

Panagiota Dionysopoulou, on her part, highlighted that “Wine Tourism is

a high priority matter within the agenda of the Greek Ministry of Tourism which has been actively joining initiatives such as Open Cellar Doors. Their

main goal for 2021 is the recovery of the country as a tourist destination,

improving the investment regulatory framework and adopting all the

required measures to keep up with the new global trends. The future will be different and challenging, but filled with opportunities for innovation”.

Lastly, toasting with a wine from each other’s country, they sealed the

incorporation of both nations to the Organization. Lammens and

Dionysopoulou expressed their enthusiasm in regards to the launching of

GWTO: “For us the creation of GWTO is a great news and it coincides with

our spirit. We celebrate it and we imagine ourselves working side to side”,

the Argentinean Minister concluded. For the Director General of Tourism

Policy of Greece “GWTO and its Academy will provide an inclusive

cooperative governance and all the necessary strategic tools for the sector.

We are happy and we greatly appreciate the cooperation with all the taskforce involved in managing GWTO with passion, led by José Antonio Vidal”.

During the meeting, the President of GWTO also announced the creation of

the World Wine Tourism Economical Monitor, the GWTO Seal of

Quality -which will greatly benefit the promotion of the Wine Tourism

products for their commercialization-, the creation of the International

Wine Tourism Marketplace and the organization of events at both

local and global levels.