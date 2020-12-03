Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau books first major 2021 meeting

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) in partnership with the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC), a GBAC accredited facility, has landed its first booking for 2021 as The Aesthetic Society brings its annual meeting to Miami on April 30-May 3, 2021. The signing, along with the MBCC Ready plan, represents a huge leap towards recovery following a year of postponed events.

Some 600 participants and 200 exhibiting companies will descend on Miami Beach for the four day event, marking the first booking that the MBCC has had since the outbreak of COVID-19 and will bring an estimated $2.4 million in economic impact, an essential contribution to the recovery of the local economy.

Greater Miami offers the right climate and opportunities for business event and meeting planners. A mix of warm weather and ample outdoor spaces means versatility for events that may previously have been held inside. This serves as a strong selling point as well as the MBCC’s campus’ ability to customize event layouts that support social distancing for a wide range of guest counts and employing health and safety measures that build confidence in the event experience.

The GMCVB Convention Sales Team worked closely with MBCC team to secure this booking. The two organizations have a strong partnership, with the GMCVB maintaining an office on-site at the MBCC, to ensure unified marketing messaging and sales efforts. By being involved with the planning process as early as possible, the team can ensure clients have a safe and successful event, and a positive experience in the destination.

GMCVB CEO & President William Talbert III, CDME is hopeful about this first scheduled citywide event and that it will lead to more. “Meetings are an essential part of Miami’s hospitality business, and while we will be rebuilding back slowly, it’s exciting to see this first little spark of hope that people are already thinking to the future and choosing Greater Miami. This will be a first step on the gas pedal to rev up our local economies again,” he said.

While Greater Miami is thrilled to be moving forward in this business events and meetings sector, the destination is treading responsibly. Miami will be setting the tone for the future of the meetings industry. The Aesthetic Society will be adhering to all social distancing and mask mandates, and is keeping occupancy at the MBCC under 50%. The event will be a hybrid one, allowing organizers to welcome those who will not be able to attend by offering a comparable virtual experience.

Sue M. Dykema, CAE Executive Director, is thrilled to be holding The Aesthetic Meeting 2021, at the Miami Beach Convention Center. “Working with our partners at the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Miami Beach Convention Center, we have been impressed with the attention to detail and commitment to ‘going beyond’ in implementation of safety measures and protocols for our attendees. Of course, the beautiful South Beach weather and distinctive culture will serve as a spectacular backdrop for our social events as we look forward to gathering and reconnecting with friends old and new…all at 6 feet apart!” she said.

“Meetings and Convention business are a top priority for the City of Miami Beach. We have made an extraordinary investment to our newly reimagined MBCC and a new Grand Hyatt Headquarter hotel is on the horizon. With plans to revitalize our Art Deco Cultural District, expansion of the convention center district with a focus on art & culture and family programming, Miami Beach truly offers something for all convention attendees,” said City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.