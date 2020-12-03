Zenith Labs’ Hair Revital X Supplement Reviews – Does it Work? Safe Ingredients?

USA PRWIRE-

The hair loss scenario often starts in the same pattern, with the loss of a few hairs. People rarely notice these; most dismiss them; then, the loss becomes more noticeable as time progresses; when bathing or combing hair and, in some scenarios finding loose strands of the pillow.

Hair loss affects approximately 35 million men and 21 million women. Of course, it is understandable that many will, if not all, will seek to reverse or at least stop the affliction in its track before the hair loss becomes more pronounced.

There have been many methods, medicines, medical procedures, remedies, even home solutions. Many options are flooding the market; it can be relatively easy to lose oneself in the data and try different solutions and find no success. The stress of this can even increase the already stressful situation.

Hair Revital X looks to be a solution when it comes to the hair loss nightmare. This review will showcase what the supplement is, how it will affect your body, and if it can help you out or not.

What is Hair Revital X?

Hair Revital X is a supplement regimen that promises to decrease hair loss and, in some cases, regenerate it to its former glory.

The main goal of Hair Revital X is to target the hormone Dihydrotestosterone that causes hair loss and flush it from the system. The treatment comes in two packages.

The capsules should be taken two per day or as recommended by the health care provider, and the spray bottle indicates that one or two spays are massaged into the scalp daily. The ingredients in the capsule and the topical spray target the overproduced hormone helping to slow down the hair loss.

Many confuse the hair loss hormone problem with a genetic issue stating that in their family, hair loss was inevitable.

While there is no known cure for hereditary hair loss, treatments have shown that the situation can be significantly reduced or even stop hair loss. It is entirely possible that many feel their position has no solution.

Hair Revital X targets the hormone issue with their main ingredient, sawed palmetto extract, a proven baldness treatment. Hair Revital X reduces the testosterone-producing hormone that extends hair follicles’ life, allowing for a healthy hairline and possible regrowth of hair.

Hair Revital X Ingredients

Hair Revital X lists its ingredients on the label. Taking a look at the contents provides an overview of the listed components that help target the hormone issue. The listed ingredients are all-natural, meaning no harmful chemicals will be ingested during the treatment.

Please look at Hair Revital X capsules’ active ingredients to better understand how it helps fight off the balding process.

Sawed Palmetto: is the main active ingredient of hair loss treatment. It comes from the palm-like plant that is found in the south of the US. Saw Palmetto could block certain hormones and processes anti-inflammatory actions.

The plant’s berries are used to make the capsules, while the rest of the plant’s extractions are used in both the hair spray and the pills.

Anti-Genetics: Nettle leaf extract, pygeum bark extract, I methionine, rosemary extract, and Carthamus thistle extract.

Combining these elements attacks the genetic drivers and focuses on countering the present imbalance that can be the root of the baldness.

Regrowth: Vitamin A, Phytosterols, Pantothenic acid, and zinc. The combination of these allows the hair follicles to regrown with added time.

Hair Health: the combination of Biotin, amino acids, and vitamins help keep existing hair looking thick and healthy.

It is important to note that both the spray and the capsule work together to achieve a healthy look.

Absorptions: butylene glycol, lecithin, and capsaicin. The combination of these allows for more complete absorption by the body to help fight hair loss.

The list of ingredients found in Hair Revital X Hair and Scalp Serum contains its own list of components contributing to the battle. These are:

Water

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice

Isopropyl Alcohol

Polysorbate 20

PPG 26

Buteth 26

Peg 40

Hydrogenated Castor Oil

Apigenin Oleanolic Acid

Biotinoyl

Tripeptide-1

Glycerin Butylene Glycol

Equisetum Arvense Extract

Ethoxydiglycol Serenoa Serrulata (sawed Palmetto)

Niacinamide

Hydrolyzed Keratin

Biotin

Panthenol Retinyl Palmitate

Ascorbic Acid

Argania Spinosa oil

Persea Gratissima oil

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein

Camellia Sinesis leaf Extract

Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract

Centella Asiatica extract

Panax Ginseng Extract

Gingko Biloba Extract

Tocopheryl Acetate

Carthamus Tinctorius oil

Methyl Nicotinate

Mentha Piperita oil

Lecithin

Capsaicin Parfum

Phenoxyethanol

Ethylhexylglycerin

Hair Revital X Benefits:

What to expect from using Hair Revital X when trying it out; the supplement boasts excellent hairline benefits. So here are some positive effects worth mentioning.

Hair Revital X is an all-natural supplement that focuses on slowing down hair loss and allowing new hair to grow. This leads to a thicker, fuller head of hair.

The supplement focuses on the problem that generates hair loss. The supplement’s contents are not the only natural, but the ingredients are also proven hair loss treatments.

The Seminole Indians have proven Palmetto in the US as part of their health routine. Hair loss is nonexistent among the tribe.

Multiple international studies back up the claims made by Hair ReVital X.

Is Hair Revital X Safe?

Customer reviews and testimony find that Hair Revital X is safe to take. While any treatment should be consulted with a doctor beforehand, the product is easy to find and available without a prescription.

If pregnant, it should not be taken since saw Palmetto does target hormones. It has a blood-thinning agent, so if a person is already medicated on blood thinners, this product should be avoided, especially if scheduled for any surgery.

How to Use Hair Revital X?

The labels clearly state the proper use. Capsules should be taken two per day, and the spray should be applied by spraying twice and massaging the scalp.

Where to Buy?

The product is readily available on the Hair Revital X website. Each bottle contains 60 capsules; there are special prices based on the quantity of purchase. So check the website for discounts and deals.

Conclusion:

The different approach to the hair loss problem targets the root of the problem and not the symptoms is worth a try.

The supplements themselves are all-natural and safe, so there is nothing to fear. They even offer a money-back guarantee, so it is hard to say no. The final verdict is yes, definitely worth a try.

