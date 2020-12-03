China irked by new US visa restrictions for Communist Party members

Chinese Foreign Ministry officials have condemned the outgoing Trump Administration for enacting new travel restrictions for the members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party and their immediate families.

According to recent reports, the White House had limited new US visas for 92 million members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their immediate families to one month and a single entry into the United States.

Previously, CCP members could obtain US visitor visas of up to 10 years’ duration like other Chinese citizens who are not Communist Party members.

The new rules, adopted to protect the US from the CCP’s “malign influence”, took immediate effect on Wednesday.

Later in the day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying denounced the new US rules, saying that “some extreme anti-China forces in the US” were behind the scheme.

“I think everyone can see this very clearly. I think this is some extreme anti-China forces in the US, out of strong ideological bias and a very deep-rooted cold war mentality, showing behavior that is political, suppressive, and escalating. China of course is resolutely opposed to this,” she added at a regular press conference in the capital Beijing.

The new visa rules will add to the multifaceted conflict between Washington and Beijing on trade, technology, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the South China Sea, and accusations of human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Under Trump, relations between China and the US, the world’s two largest economies, have sunk to the lowest point in decades.