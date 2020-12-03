Adolf Hitler wins local election in Namibia

According to the reports from Namibia, a former German colony, a man named Adolf Hitler has won local election in a landslide victory.

The good news is that Namibian politician named after the Nazi Germany’s late Führer says he has no plans for world domination.

Adolf Hitler Uunona ran on the ticket of the ruling SWAPO Party of Namibia. He attracted 1,196 votes, compared to 213 cast for his opponent, and secured a seat at a governing council of the Oshana region. The Ompundja constituency, which he represents, has less than 5,000 residents and has long been considered a SWAPO stronghold.

Uunona told the German tabloid Bild that unlike his notorious namesake, he harbors no ambition for world domination, or even for conquest of Oshana.

“My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for,” he explained. He said he usually goes by Adolf Uunona and that it would be too late for him by now to change his name.

Namibia is a country in the western part of Southern Africa. The country was a former colony of Germany and shares many street names and family names with the European nation.

It won full independence in 1990, after decades of armed struggle against the domination of apartheid South Africa.

SWAPO originates as a pro-independence movement and has been a leading political force since the country became fully sovereign, though its popularity has somewhat dwindled over the past several years.

It’s estimated that around 1,200 people still bear the name Hitler today, most of whom aren’t considered to be relatives of the Nazi dictator.

Genuine family members are thought to have changed their names after the war to hide any connection to the fascist leader.