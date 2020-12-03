Lufthansa reports strong booking growth over the coming holidays

Lufthansa is recording a sharp rise in intercontinental and intra-European bookings for the upcoming Christmas and New Year travel season. Last week, up to 400 percent more people booked destinations overseas as well as Southern and Northern Europe than in the previous week. Particularly in demand were flight destinations in South Africa (Cape Town, Johannesburg), Namibia (Windhoek), the Canary Islands, Madeira and sunny destinations in the Mediterranean, but also snow-assured areas in Northern Finland.

“The longing to travel is great worldwide. As soon as travel restrictions fall, we see a significant increase in bookings. This is especially true for the vacation season around Christmas and New Year. Taking into account the highest hygiene and safety standards, we want to fulfill our guests’ vacation dreams wherever possible. In the coming weeks, we will therefore continue to flexibly adjust our flight schedules to demand at short notice,” said Harry Hohmeister, member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Lufthansa is responding to the increased demand with new flights to and from destinations in Europe, but also by increasing the frequency of existing connections at favorable conditions.

For example, Lufthansa now flies from Frankfurt and Munich to almost every island in the Canary Islands and will offer non-stop flights from Frankfurt to the islands of La Palma and Fuerteventura from 19 December for the first time. Seville and Palermo will also be back in the flight schedule from Frankfurt and Munich. From Frankfurt, Heraklion on the Greek island of Crete, which can also boast significantly warmer temperatures in winter, is also on the program.

In addition to the classic sunny destinations, the snow-assured and spectacular ski resorts in Northern Finland are back in the flight schedule. Thus one reaches over the holidays from Frankfurt Ivalo and Kuusamo as well as from Munich Kittilä.

For flights from Frankfurt to Majorca, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Madeira, Malta, Larnaca/Cyprus and Faro/Algarve and from Munich to Majorca, Faro/Algarve, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, capacities have been significantly expanded and these sunny destinations are now offered several times a week in some cases.

In addition, Lufthansa’s classic routes will also be reintroduced into the flight schedule. From Frankfurt, for example, Dublin, Gdansk, Salzburg, Turin and Naples are among the destinations being offered. Flights from Munich now also include Paris, Madrid, Helsinki, Athens, Rome, Oslo, Warsaw and Lisbon.

More information can be found at lufthansa.com. The flights can be booked immediately, combined with attractive and flexible rebooking options.

When planning their trip, customers should consider the current entry and quarantine regulations of the respective destinations.