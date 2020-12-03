International Congress and Convention Association releases Kaohsiung Protocol

The Kaohsiung Protocol is a significant legacy outcome of the 59th International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress which brought together the entire global ICCA community to explore new ideas, formats, and technologies.

ICCA’s primary objective is to revive our industry safely and sustainably. Through the Kaohsiung protocols, ICCA is providing its members with real-time business intelligence based on original research.

The ICCA Kaohsiung Protocol will drive our industry forward through effective strategies and takeaways for all sectors to consider and implement in their management processes.

In addition, the Kaohsiung Protocol provides a roadmap for broader industry collaboration on issues and challenges that are bigger than ICCA, which need all the industry organisations to solve together.

Four specific themes continually arose during the development of the strategies in the Kaohsiung Protocol framework: engagement, technology, risk and business. These four themes encompass the most significant opportunities and challenges across the entire event industry ecosystem in our increasingly fluid future. The future of the events industry is not a debate about face-to-face versus virtual. It’s about building networks and optimizing connections to support the personal and professional transformation that drives economic and social progress — regardless of the formats and channels.

ICCA CEO Senthil Gopinath: “The Kaohsiung Protocol blueprint has provided us with a roadmap for broader industry collaboration on issues and challenges that are bigger than ICCA community which will need all the industry organisations to solve together.

The “push” to make that happen must come from all of us invested in our industry to demand our leaders in all the organisations work together to keep our industry vital and relevant to the appropriate governmental decision-makers. Our industry is uniquely capable of driving COVID recovery and ongoing social and economic development and transformation. While this moment in time is difficult, it is also an opportunity to Transform our messages and businesses to evolve with the dynamic changes that are occurring.

ICCA acknowledges the incredible dedication shown by MMGY NextFactor and the Kaohsiung Protocol Advisory Panel throughout, and for their invaluable insight to help define the road forward for the global meeting and events industry.

ICCA and MMGY NextFactor will continue to work together to develop a detailed and objective model to assess a destination’s ability to host global business events for release in mid-2021”.