Hiran Cooray of Jetwing Heads Sri Lanka Tourism Advisory Committee

The Government of Sri Lanka has always recognized the role of the private sector in the development of tourism in the island republic, and this time, the list of 11 industry stalwarts include 2 eminent Skalleagues from the Skal club of Colombo.

It is a matter of pride for Skal International Asia Area and this exposure at the global level will provide the Skal community a stalwart path to promote the spirit of Skal.

The Hon. Tourism Minister of Sri Lanka, Prasanna Ranatunga, has appointed an 11-member Advisory Committee under the provisions of Tourism Act No. 38 of 2005 section 32 (b) which comprises private sector stakeholders. The Committee is headed by a veteran industry professional and long-standing SKAL member Hiran Cooray (Chairman of Jetwing Symphony). Also appointed is Chandra WIckramasinghe, a SKAL member for over 25 years and a pioneer in the tourism sector in Sri Lanka.

Chairman of the committee, Hiran Cooray, stressed the importance of a proper campaign to position Sri Lanka as a tourist destination and to develop tourist attractions while encouraging more sustainable tourism. He emphasized the need to have a proper plan under the Minister’s leadership with assistance of the advisory committee, as over one million people are dependent on this industry.

HE Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities as well as Chairperson of the Board of Directors the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage (ARC-WH), agrees on the value of sustainable tourism.

“We must continue to support sustainable tourism to drive socio-cultural progress and achieve greater economic prosperity,” said HE Shaikha Mai pointing to Bahrain’s growth of its cultural sector and how this has enhanced tourism. Under her guidance, Bahrain has received international recognition as a cultural hub. She has led many projects that have contributed to stimulating urban development, providing job opportunities, and attracting investors and visitors.

Skal Sri Lanka has the opportunity to promote the same.

