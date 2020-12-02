Volaris: Strong recovery and healthy load factor in November

Volaris, the ultra-low-cost airline serving Mexico, the United States and Central America, reports November 2020 preliminary traffic results, with a strong recovery in ASMs and healthy load factor.

We believe that Volaris is set to lead the way for a post COVID-19 recovery among all carriers in North America. Volaris’ ultra low-cost structure has given the Company an unparalleled competitive position to continue increasing month-over-month capacity and to keep on stimulating demand focused on the VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives) and leisure segments. Volaris’ value proposition based on a point-to-point network, along with its efforts to convert first time flyers through its bus switching marketing campaigns in Mexico, continues to contribute to a steady recovery process.

In November 2020, capacity measured by ASMs (Available Seat Miles) was 98% compared to the same month of last year. Demand measured by RPMs (Revenue Passenger Miles) was 88.7% of last year and increased 13.1% versus October 2020. Volaris transported a total of 1.6 million passengers during November 2020, an increase of 14% versus October 2020. Booked load factor for November 2020 was 80.5%.

During November 2020, Volaris started operating seven new international routes from Mexico City to various destinations to the States of California and Texas, and from Morelia, Michoacan to O’Hare. Since November 23rd, 2020, Volaris restarted operations in its Central American subsidiary in all the routes operated pre-COVID19. Volaris’ Central American operations represent approximately 2% of total ASMs.

Volaris’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Enrique Beltranena, commenting on the traffic results for November 2020, said: “We continue increasing our total capacity in response to improving demand and new opportunities available in our core markets. Volaris’ business model continues to prove its ability to restore capacity at an unprecedented pace and to make air travel accessible to all.”

For December 2020, Volaris plans to operate 100% of capacity, as measured by ASMs, versus the same period of last year.

The following table summarizes Volaris traffic results for the month and year to date.