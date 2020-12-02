AC Hotel Ft. Lauderdale Beach appoints Director of Sales and Marketing

Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG) has announced the hiring of Javier Marquis, CHRM, as director of sales and marketing of the soon-to-open AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach. Marquis will oversee all marketing efforts and manage group and business markets for the property, which is scheduled to open Q1 2021. The 10-story, 171-room property is currently being constructed along the iconic Florida State Road A1A in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida (3029 Alhambra Street), just steps from the Atlantic Ocean and 23 miles of sandy beach, offering 1,000 square feet of meeting space and the AC’s signature Media Library work center. Owned by Miami-based real estate investment and development company Key International, the AC by Marriott Fort Lauderdale Beach is the city’s first AC brand hotel.

“With his extensive experience in the local and regional markets, solid foundation in hotel sales, and productive relationships with key customers, Javier will be a tremendous asset for the property and great addition to our executive team,” said hotel General Manager Candice Cancino.

Marquis has spent more than a decade in South Florida’s hotel industry, most recently as director of sales and marketing at The Betsy Hotel, a Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best” property. Prior to that, he held director and manager positions at other South Florida notables, including Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, Atton Brickell Miami by Novotel, and Trump International Beach Resort. Before heading to Florida, Marquis worked with Hyatt Hotels in both Austin, Texas and Maui, Hawaii.

A chic European-inspired brand, AC by Marriott properties are designed with the modern traveler in mind who is seeking an experience-driven atmosphere. The AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach will feature breathtaking ocean views, onsite open-kitchen-set dining, library-focused workspace, resort-style pool with cabanas, oversized balconies, and nearly 1,000 square feet of meeting space. Guest rooms and common space will embrace the modern style and décor synonymous with South Florida-style living.