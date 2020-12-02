Qatar Airways resumes flights to Tokyo Haneda

Qatar Airways announced that it will resume three-weekly flights to Tokyo Haneda, Japan from 11 December 2020. Services to the capital city of Japan will be operated by the modern, Boeing 77W offering 42 flatbed seats in Business Class, and 312 seats in Economy Class. The airline also currently operates seven-weekly flights between Tokyo Narita and Doha.

As one of the only global airlines to have maintained a significant schedule throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways is uniquely positioned to monitor trends in traffic flow and passenger bookings. The airline has scheduled these flights to connect seamlessly via its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, where Japanese passengers can enjoy more flexible travel options.

Mr. Thomas Scruby, Vice President, Pacific, Qatar Airways said: “We are thrilled to resume operations to Tokyo Haneda, as part of our network rebuilding efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. This resumption will provide further global connectivity to our Japanese passengers. Qatar Airways has proven itself to be a responsible and trusted airline among passengers worldwide and has safely taken over 2 million people home during this crisis. As global entry restrictions ease, we look also forward to reinstating more routes as we aim to operate to over 120 destinations by year-end to better connect our passengers to the rest of the world.” Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers. Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with Qsuite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Qsuite is available on flights to more than 30 destinations including Frankfurt, Kuala Lumpur, London and New York.