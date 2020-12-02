FlyArystan launches new service to Turkistan International Airport

FlyArystan, the LCC division of the Air Astana Group, is the first carrier to operate services from Nur-Sultan to Turkistan in southern Kazakhstan. Air Astana Group President, Peter Foster, the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Talgat Lastayev, Deputy Oblast Akim, Arman Zhetpisbay, and the Chairman of YDA Group, Huseyin Arslan and Deputy chairman of the YDA holding Cuneyt Arslan officially launched air travel to Turkistan’s brand-new airport at a ribbon-cutting event.

“Turkistan is a spiritual capital of Kazakhstan, which is visited annually by thousands of tourists. With the opening of the Turkistan International Airport, and the launch of flights on safe and modern FlyArystan aircraft, the landmarks of the ancient Silk Road such as the mausoleum of Ahmet Yassawi, the mausoleum of Arystan Baba, the town of Otrar, the cave of Ak Meshit, Kara Ungir waterfalls and many other historical places will become more accessible. We encourage more tourists to discover the amazing beauty and heritage of Kazakhstan,” said Air Astana Group President, Peter Foster.

“We are pleased to welcome FlyArystan and the first passengers at the Turkistan International Airport. Turkistan International Airport was built in just 11 months and has become the second project successfully implemented by YDA Group in Kazakhstan. In 2007, YDA Group built and set in operation an airport in Aktau. We believe our brand-new airport will contribute to development of tourism and prosperity of the Turkistan region and Kazakhstan,” said Huseyin Arslan, Chairman of the YDA Group.

Flights from Nur-Sultan to Turkistan on Airbus A320 aircraft will be operating twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. Direct flights from Almaty will launch on 5th December and also operate twice a week on Mondays and Saturdays.