Dusit International debuts in Singapore

Dusit International has officially expanded into Singapore with the opening of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore in the heart of the renowned Laguna National Golf & Country Club, one of the island nation’s premier golf and country clubs.

Comprising 198 tastefully-decorated contemporary rooms and suites, plus eight pavilions with private pools, and located just 10 minutes by car from Jewel Changi Airport and 15 minutes from Downtown, the resort is the first in Singapore to offer direct access to award-winning golfing facilities.

It is also the first resort in the country to feature Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, and it serves as a showcase of the company’s new strategic direction for the new normal, which includes enhancing its brand DNA in four key areas – Personalized Service, Well-being, Local Connections, and Sustainability.

Nearby attractions for business and leisure include Changi Business Park, Singapore Expo, the Tampines business district, Marina Bay, Raffles Place, Orchard Road, and Sentosa Island. All can be reached within 20 minutes by car.

“Following this year’s signings and openings, the arrival of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore marks another important milestone in our sustainable expansion, and we are delighted to make our debut in one of the world’s most respected business hubs and showcase our new brand DNA with such an exceptional property,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “The resort’s stunning design, extensive guest offerings, and prime location on the grounds of the Laguna National Golf & Country Club puts us in a unique position to offer an integrated and full suite of services to meet the needs of a wide range of consumers, from C-suite executives and local staycationers, to soon-to-wed couples and avid golfers alike. This ensures we have plenty of avenues for domestic revenue creation while we wait for the COVID-19 situation to normalise and international travel to resume.

“While this is certainly a challenging time for our industry, Singapore previously recorded four years of consecutive tourism growth, and we remain confident that the market will bounce back strong. Until then, we will do our utmost to aid in its recovery by establishing Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore as a must-visit destination that brings enduring value to all stakeholders.”

Mr Eric Piatti, General Manager, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, said, “We are delighted to finally open Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore and bring our personalised service and distinctive guest experiences to the destination for the first time. Opening the resort while the borders are closed may seem challenging, but demand for staycations among the domestic market is high, and we have an amazing and unique product to leverage this. Opening now will also ensure that everything is in place to help the Lion City roar back to life as soon as international travel resumes. We look forward to seeing Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore leading the pack, establishing itself as the new destination for Singaporeans.”