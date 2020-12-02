Consumers concerned about travel companies’ sanitary protocols

The results of a consumer survey report that shows the importance of increased sanitary protocols really matter to travelers ahead of the 2020 holiday season were released today. The survey of over 1,000 respondents was conducted to better understand the importance of heightened sanitary protocols and implementation of sanitation technology to travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key findings from the survey:

A strong majority (more than 79 percent) of travelers believe it is very important to understand a travel company’s sanitation protocols before a purchasing decision is made.

Three out of every four consumers (74 percent) state that it is important for a travel company to state their safety and sanitation protocols on their website.

Forty-seven percent of respondents would feel more comfortable traveling with a company that utilizes UV-C as part of their sanitary measures as opposed to traditional cleaning methods.

More than half of consumers (55 percent) stated that a travel company’s use of UV-C products for sanitization would influence their decision to travel with them.

More than 40 percent of consumers would be willing to pay a higher price for travel fees if it included heightened sanitary protocols.

The results of the survey show that sanitation processes are of the utmost importance for travelers, and the use of UV-C light in a company’s protocols could be a deciding factor under today’s circumstances.

Between November 17 and November 18, 2020, consumers in the United States were surveyed with the purpose to understand the importance of sanitation protocols for travelers ahead of the holiday season. All results are from the perspective of the consumer. The survey represents consumers across various ages, genders, incomes and U.S. regions.