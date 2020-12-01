Thailand won’t open to tourists until spring of 2021

According to Thai media reports, citing Thai Minister of Sports and Tourism Pipat Ratchakitprakan, Thailand will be closed to tourists until the second quarter of 2021.

Thus, tourists will not have the opportunity to spend their Christmas or New Year holidays in Thailand.

Currently, the country’s authorities accept tourists with a 60-day tourist visa and “multiple” quarantines, which reduces tourist flow to a minimum.

Travel companies owners are asking Thai government to lift the mandatory quarantine clause and negotiate a “travel bubble” with Chinese provinces and other regions that have a “low” risk of COVID-19 infection.

But the authorities refuse to comply with these requests.