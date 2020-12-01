Brisas Group opens new Galería Plaza Collection hotel in Mexico City

Mexican hospitality company, Brisas Group has recently opened its newest hotel, Galería Plaza San Jerónimo, located in the southern region of Mexico City. As part of the Galería Plaza collection, this hotel is perfectly situated near the city’s key corporate offices, shopping centers, restaurants, and the southern freeway, offering easy access to the rest of Mexico City.

“We are very excited to be opening our newest addition to the Galería Plaza collection,” said General Manager Rafael Gonzalez. “Galería Plaza San Jerónimo offers guests a contemporary design, state-of-the-art technology, and a great location that can’t be beat in Mexico City. This space is perfect for groups, events and conventions, and we’re looking forward to our guests experiencing all we have to offer.”

With a focus on attracting business and leisure travelers from around the world, Galería Plaza San Jerónimo is a modern hotel that offers its guests top-level facilities and services.

The Galería Plaza collection is dedicated to catering to both business and leisure travelers, with locations in top city-centers across Mexico. Other locations include Galería Plaza Reforma in Mexico City, Galería Plaza Irapuato and Galería Plaza Veracruz.

In addition, Brisas Group is currently building additional locations including Galería Plaza Insurgentes, Galería Plaza Monterrey and Galería Plaza León, which are scheduled to open in 2021.

Brisas Group hotels reopened following closures due to the pandemic in July 2020 with new health and safety protocols to ensure guest safety.