Abu Dhabi celebrates UAE 49th National Day with an array of activities

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has unveiled plans to celebrate the UAE’s 49th National Day through a calendar of thrilling activities, including three fireworks shows in Corniche, Al Reem Island, and Al Wathba, on Wednesday December 2.

To ensure the health, safety, and wellbeing of everyone, and in line with the emirate’s leading efforts in employing significant measures against COVID-19, citizens and residents are invited to enjoy the fireworks in Corniche live on Abu Dhabi TV and Emarat TV, as well as UAE_BARQ official Instagram page, on Wednesday December 2 at 9:25 pm. They will also be able to watch the fireworks shows in Al Reem Island at 9 pm live on Abu Dhabi Calendar official Instagram page, and watch Al Wathba fireworks, which also starts at 9 pm from their windows and balconies.

This year’s celebrations were designed to bring together the emirate’s community with a strong message of hope for a bright and promising future as the UAE approaches its Golden Jubilee, its 50th National Day in 2021.

“DCT Abu Dhabi congratulates the UAE and its leaders on the 49th National Day. We look forward to many more years of prosperity and unity for our beloved nation,” said HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “On this special day, we renew our pledge to safeguard the diversity and unity of our community and maintain our nation’s position in all fields as a true example of cohesion between people and their leaders.”

Cultural Celebrations:

Snapchat Filter: Abu Dhabi Culture will be celebrating this special occasion through launching a special traditional Ayala dance Snapchat filter.

National Anthem Video: Musicians and performers filmed in different cultural sites and museums, playing their own versions of the national anthem using different instruments.

Sounds of UAE: Pre-recorded concerts bringing together musicians from the UAE and the region to perform live from Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain, celebrating the musical traditions of the UAE for two consecutive night on December 2 and 3.

Heritage in a Box: Qasr Al Hosn will be giving away home Henna and Ayala boxes to random families across the country to celebrate the UAE shared heritage. Part of the boxes will also be available on site.

Virtual Flashmobs: Coinciding the UAE 49th National Day, Qasr Al Hosn will be celebrating its 2nd year anniversary through an on-site activation as well as an outdoor campaign to promote its unique heritage experience and cultural offerings.

Berklee Abu Dhabi: The renowned institute for contemporary music, dance and theatre will contribute to National Day by releasing a special video on December 2 of the National Anthem performed by its musicians.

Other Celebrations in the Emirate: