Four people killed, dozens injured in ‘intentional’ car-ramming in Germany

A car plowed through a pedestrianized zone in the German town of Trier on Tuesday afternoon, killing at least four people and injuring dozens.

German police have later confirmed four deaths. While the driver’s actions appear to have been intentional, the public prosecutor says there are apparently no indications of an Islamist terrorism motive.

The driver, said by police to be a 51-year-old resident of the Trier-Saarburg area, drove a dark grey Range Rover through a pedestrian area of the city on Tuesday, sending victims “flying into the air,” according to witnesses. He was arrested on the scene, after police vehicles allegedly rammed his vehicle to stop it.

Rhineland-Palatinate’s state premier Malu Dreyer said that a baby was among the four dead, while Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe told reporters that the aftermath of the incident “looks a bit like after a war,” while holding back tears during a press conference.

Speaking to reporters later on Tuesday, a public prosecutor said that the suspect was drunk at the time of the killings. The prosecutor added that the driver had no prior convictions and there was no indication his attack was motivated by Islamist or other religious beliefs.

In the aftermath of the disaster, police have asked locals not to share photos and videos of the incident online. Footage and photos from the scene show debris strewn across cordoned-off streets, as officers continue to investigate the incident.