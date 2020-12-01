Lufthansa Group: All fares can be rebooked free of charge until March

Since the end of August, all fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings can be rebooked as often as desired free of charge. Originally, this fare offer was valid for (re-)bookings until the end of the year. Now the offer to the customer is being extended: all airline fares can now be rebooked free of charge as often as desired up to February 28, 2021, if the rebooking is also made before that date. After that, another rebooking is possible free of charge.

Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made it possible for its customers to rebook their tickets free of charge in the spring. The abolition of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short, medium and long-haul routes. This means that Lufthansa Group airlines are now even more responsive to their customers’ needs for flexible travel arrangements. However, customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination. Any difference will be compensated for by means of additional payment.