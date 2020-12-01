Emirates launches daily Dubai flights from Moscow Domodedovo Airport

On November 30, Emirates performed its first ЕК 131 flight as a part of the renewed flight schedule on the route Dubai (DXB) – Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME) – Dubai (DXB). With additional flights, Emirates will commence daily services to Dubai.

Due to the rising demand for flights to the United Arab Emirates, the carrier will operate daily services on its Airbus A380 flagship, one of the world’s largest passenger airliners.

The full schedule is below*:

On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the flight will depart from Dubai at 16:15, arriving at Domodedovo at 20:40. The return leg departs from Domodedovo at 22:40 and arrives in Dubai on the following day at 05:05

On Wednesdays and Fridays, the flight departs from Dubai at 10:30, landing at Domodedovo at 15:00. The return flight departs from Domodedovo at 17:00 and lands in Dubai at 23:10

*local time