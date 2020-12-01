Croatia completely closes to foreign tourists
Croatian government officials announced that foreign tourists will not be allowed into Croatia starting today, December 1. This decision was made by the country’s government on November 30.
The official website of the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning that foreigners with tourist visas will not be able to enter the country.
Previously, foreign tourists were allowed to enter Croatia upon presentation of a certificate of absence of COVID-19 virus.
