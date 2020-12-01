Bahrain’s UNWTO Candidate Supports Accessible Travel for All

World Tourism Network started its launch celebration today. The newly formed organization with more than 1000 members and observers in 122 countries put aside an entire month to celebrate. It will showcases diverse opportunities WTN members will bring to the organization as a global tourism organization with a focus on SME’s.

World Tourism Network is built from the ground up with regional chapters taking the lead for a global organization.

WTN’s month long launch started today with a focus on accessible tourism.

Today Tarita Davenrock, CEO of Travel for All, in British Columbia, Canada explains accessibility means access to travel for everyone.



Pankaj Pradhananga from Four Seasons Travel in Kathmandu, Nepal demonstrated in the panel he chaired how this segment of the travel and tourism industry became so important for the Himalayan country.

HE Sheikha Mai Bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, from Bahrain is the candidate competing for the post of UNWTO Secretary – General. She would be the first woman to get this position. She said: “I have been amazed by the work of specialized tour operators like “Travel Eyes” a tour operator for blind travelers offering an initiative that make tourism more than just a site seeing activity.”

HE Sheikha Mai will be speaking at the official WTN Launch event on December 10. Click here to participate.

Travelers with disability don’t want to be seen as sick people. They will travel where they are respected and treated with dignity . This is a business opportunity anyone can benefit from and not a business of feeling sorry but a business of equality. It will take an important part when rebuilding the travel and tourism industry.

What is accessible tourism? It’s a big business opportunity with a happy component included.



Accessible tourism enables all people to participate in and enjoy tourism experiences. More people have access needs, whether or not related to a physical condition. For example, older and less mobile people have access needs, which can become a huge obstacle when traveling or touring.

Watch the two WTN member sessions by Mr. Pankaj Pradhananga and Tarita Davenrock, CEO of Travel for All, in British Columbia, Canada.

Pankaj Pradhananga from Four Seasons Travel in Kathmandu, Nepal

WTN Member Tarita Davenrock, CEO of Travel for All in BC, Canada

Check out and register for upcoming WTN launch events click here