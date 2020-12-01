Prime Minister of Croatia test positive for COVID-19

Croatian government officials announced today that Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister is in a 10-day self-quarantine after his wife had a mild fever and tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He tested negative back then.

“Following the recommendations of epidemiologists, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic performed a re-test for the presence of coronavirus on Monday, and his test was positive,” the government said in a press release.

“He is currently feeling well, and the prime minister continues to perform his activities and responsibilities from home and will follow all the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists,” the government said.