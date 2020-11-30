ETOA and UKInbound join forces for Britain and Ireland Marketplace

ETOA, the European Tourism Association, and UKInbound will work together to host the first online Britain and Ireland Marketplace (BIM) on Tuesday 26 January 2021.

The event, now in its 13th manifestation, brings together British and Irish suppliers with the main product buyers, with clients from across the world.

Last year’s event in January 2020 effected over 4000 appointments. This year, ETOA and UKInbound are concentrating all their UK commercial networking on this digital event, which will offer delegates – hotels, attractions, services providers – with product to sell to a huge array of domestic, short-haul, long haul, online, wholesale or B2C buyers based anywhere in the world.

Tom Jenkins, the CEO of ETOA said: “2020 has seen a near total disappearance of incoming visitors. Many of our members have seen a falls of 90% in terms of their turnover. Incoming tourism was set to deliver £30 billion pounds of export sales for the UK in 2020, and roughly £6 billion to Ireland. This is roughly thirty times the total earned by the fishing industry, and its disappearance has not just affected our members, but it has left a gaping hole in the service economies of both countries.”

“The re-establishment of tourism is of critical importance to whole economy. The good news is that there remains robust demand in all origin markets. All the evidence we have points to visitors having postponed their trips until the moment they feel it is safe to travel. Amongst our members we have reports of 50% of bookings cancelled in 2020 already rescheduled for 2021. There is also the prospect of a “near normal” season in 2022, for which plans have to be laid now.”

“There is so much to discuss. With pent-up demand and unprecedented availability this will be an exceptional opportunity to do business. For consumers they have the prospect of uniquely uncrowded attractions and comparatively low costs. If there will never be a better time to come the UK and Ireland, then there will never be a better time to do business. There is a real hunger for product.”

“We are delighted that both Tourism Ireland and Visit Scotland are sponsoring the event, and we are already guaranteed hundreds of delegates. After the worst year for tourism in a lifetime, we are looking forward to the most productive Britain and Ireland Workshop yet. If a tourism product can be sold, the companies will be there to sell it.”

Joss Croft, CEO of UKinbound added “Whilst the UK Government continues to exclude Tour Operators and Destination Management Companies from the support packages offered to other parts of leisure and hospitality, it will be up to the industry to help itself. BIM is an ideal way for tourism businesses to get ready for when travel returns and maximize the evident demand for 2021 and 2022. UKinbound is delighted to partner with ETOA once again this year – we know how many of our members have benefited from the solid business that BIM has generated in previous years, and 2021 will be a huge opportunity for businesses to benefit from, and to play their part in, the UK’s export recovery.”