Historic London Piccadilly hotel goes independent

In early 2021, Le Méridien Piccadilly will become The Dilly, an independently owned and operated hotel. The historic hotel dates back to 1908 and the transformation over the coming months and years will see The Dilly defined by its London location, style and connections.

The Dilly Hotel’s General Manager, James Olivier comments:

“When you explore everything that makes a location the place to be for business or pleasure, or simply to recharge, this is it – London’s epicenter, Piccadilly Circus and a meeting point known throughout the world. Our hotel’s very name is memorable, playful and ultimately inspired by our address in the center of London on Piccadilly – We Are London.”

“The Dilly has a unique and colorful past. It was part of London’s Edwardian society and it embraced diversity throughout the 20th century; it also has a special place the history of the area and Piccadilly in particular. As a newly independent hotel, we are able to bring new life to this heritage building, celebrate its past, preserve its romance and tell its stories to deliver a true London experience to every guest,” he adds.

The property’s owners – Archer Hotel Capital – made the decision to operate The Dilly as an independent hotel when the management contract with Marriott International expired. Axiom Hospitality will manage The Dilly on behalf of Archer.

Guy Pasley-Tyler, Director Portfolio and Fund Management at Archer Hotel Capital says:

“This is the first hotel in the Archer portfolio to be operated independently and thus it is the first to develop its own brand. The transition and rebrand of The Dilly will be our renewed focus with immediate improvements to include a new exterior design to the entrance of the hotel and lobby refurbishment, plus an on-going bedroom re-design.”

Alex Pritchard, Director of Axiom Hospitality adds:

“We believe The Dilly has the potential to be the place to see and be seen in Piccadilly as it once was. This year has been difficult but has given us an opportunity to re-focus on why this city is one of the greatest in the world to welcome guests back to. There are over a million small businesses in London and sourcing from them is going to be our top priority. We want to find those that can give The Dilly a really special, local feel, which we believe is a new concept for London, whether it be with flowers, guest amenities, food or London sourced drinks – we are currently searching and at the same time, we want to encourage these independent entrepreneurs to come and find us too.”