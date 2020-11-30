China Southern Airlines launches direct Wuhan-Islamabad flights

The officials of China Southern Airlines announced today that the carrier launched new direct flight from the city of Wuhan in central China to Pakistan’s capital city of Islamabad.

According to the airline’s local branch in Hubei Province, the first flight, operated by a Boeing 787, departed with 143 passengers at 9 a.m. Monday, carrying 12 tons of goods including communication devices and medical equipment.

The direct flight, CZ8139, is scheduled to depart from Wuhan at 8:35 a.m. Beijing time every Monday and arrive in Islamabad at 11:45 a.m. local time. The return flight, CZ8140, will depart from Islamabad at 1 p.m. local time and arrive in Wuhan at 9:15 p.m. Beijing time.

In line with the current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, passengers of direct regular commercial flights from Pakistan to China are required to complete nucleic acid tests and produce certificates with negative results. They should also finish a 14-day quarantine upon arrival. Passengers of direct flights from China to Pakistan need to register their personal details.