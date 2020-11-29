Evidence: Wearing masks saves lives

Ontario's doctors say that wearing a mask or other face covering is one of the easiest and most effective things everyone can do to stop the spread of COVID and save lives. Doctors working on the front lines of the pandemic are concerned about recent rallies by people claiming that pandemic lockdowns and restrictions are unlawful and causing more harm than good. This concern grew with news that more than 1,800 Ontarians tested positive for COVID for a second day. In addition to spreading misinformation, the rallies have exceeded government guidelines on the size of outdoor gatherings and few of the pa