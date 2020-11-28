Uganda Wildlife Authority Bringing Happy Holidays to Tourists

Ahead of the upcoming holiday season, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced a reduction in signature attractions of Apes and Primates among other tariffs. A letter signed off by the Executive Director of UWA Mr. Sam Mwandha reads:

Our visitors are at the heart of our conservation efforts, and as we enter into this festive

season, we are glad to be able to reward them for their continued support throughout the

years and more especially through this period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following discounts have been offered with effect from December 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021:

50%discount on park entrance fees for Lake Mburo, Queen Elizabeth, Kidepo Valley, Murchison Falls, Semuliki National Park, Toro Semliki, Katonga, Kabwoya, and Pian Upe Wildlife Reserves

50% discount on birding fees

Reduction on gorilla and chimpanzee tracking fees for all visitor categories as follows:

— East African Community citizen gorilla tracking permits reduced from UGX

250,000 ($70) to UGX150,000 ($40)

— Foreign Resident gorilla tracking permits reduced from USD600 to USD300

— Foreign Non-Resident gorilla tracking permits reduced from USD700 to USD400

— East African Community resident chimpanzee tracking permits reduced from UGX150,000 ($40) to UGX100,000 ($28)

— Foreign Resident chimpanzee tracking permits reduced from USD150 to USD100

— Foreign Non-Resident chimpanzee tracking permits reduced from USD200 to USD150

The reduction on gorilla and chimp fees will only apply to purchases between December 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021and not on reschedules of already deposited on permits or purchases using credit letters.

No reschedules are allowed for these promotional permits.

The announcement comes at a time when the gorilla parks are experiencing a baby boom, the latest being in the Ruhija-based Mukiza family on October 11 increasing their number to 15 strong.

Visitors are reminded to observe the SOPs contained in the article dated September 7, 2020.

#rebuildingtravel