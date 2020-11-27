The “Tourism Wi” Campaign Continues with the Youth of Seychelles

As part of the “Tourism Wi” campaign, activities engaging with the youth of the island nation of Seychelles have taken place over the past few weeks.

Educators from some 20 schools around Mahé, Praslin and La Digue attended a half-day workshop conducted by the Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) on how to sensitize their students on the importance of the tourism industry.

The workshop, which forms part of the activities in the “Tourism Wi” awareness campaign, was hosted at the SITE Auditorium on Friday, November 13, 2020.

The training included the presentation and handing over of a set of educational resources for the participants to use when dealing with the topic in their classes or tourism clubs.

The material provided, tailored to address the importance of tourism, is a vital part of the campaign, which teachers were encouraged to customize in their classrooms to enhance its suitability and effectiveness, as well as share with their colleagues to ensure its wide use.

This campaign component was specifically designed to be delivered to children from P5 to S2.

In addition to this workshop, SHTA also organized a student panel discussion which took place on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at the STB Headquarters at Botanical House, Mont Fleuri.

The event saw the participation of a total 8 children from Pointe Larue, Anse Royale, Au Cap and Mont Fleuri upper primary who shared their views on the Tourism Industry and how it is significant to the country.

The discussion was produced by K-Radio Seychelles and hosted by Ms. Patsy Canaya, who witnessed an incredible display of the students’ confidence as well as their articulate and well-informed opinions on the current situation being faced by the country.

This activity not only gave the tourism industry players an idea of educated and informed the youth are on the matter, but it also presented the opportunity to clarify common misunderstandings.

Run by Seychelles Hospitality and Tourism Association (SHTA) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) and the Seychelles Tourism Academy (STA), the “Tourism Wi” awareness campaign is a domestic campaign designed to reassure local people who might have concerns about the return of tourists to Seychelles despite their importance to our economy.

The campaign highlights how the Seychelles economy has been severely affected by the pandemic, which has trampled on the global tourism industry, and that Seychellois must band together to preserve the creole hospitality they are famed for.

The campaign launched at the STB Headquarters at Botanical House on Monday, October 19, 2020, and has run through two stages through various platforms including television, radio and social media.

