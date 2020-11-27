The Seychelles Islands crowned WTA’s World’s Most Romantic Destination

Revered for its mesmerizing beauty, the Seychelles Islands has been awarded the World’s Most Romantic Destination for 2020 in the Grand Final of the World Travel Award.

The pristine paradise was announced as the world-leading winner for this award following a year-long campaign and voting process on Friday, November 27, 2020.

The archipelago has long built a reputation for being one of the most romantic destinations in the world, attracting couples from all corners of the globe. Relatively untouched and religiously preserved, the islands serve as the perfect getaway for couples longing to escape the hassle of mundane life and create a deeper connection with one another.

These desires have only amplified with the current pandemic as many realize the significance of cherishing every moment. The tropical destination flaunts pearly, white beaches with turquoise waves, surrounded by lush mountains, which blend into the perfect exotic escape from harsh realities.

Mrs. Sherin Francis, Seychelles Tourism Board Chief Executive expressed her contentment at the announcement as the destination being one of the winners for the Grand Final gives Seychelles the extensive exposure and visibility required to showcase its beauty and charm.

“Aside from the magnificent features of the destination, credit should also be given to our industry partners as they also have a hand in creating the enchantment and long-lasting memories that comes with a holiday on our shores. This award is a great honor given to Seychelles and our local industry and comes as a great encouragement during these difficult times,” said Mrs. Francis.

The island nation does not just offer unspoiled natural beauty, but it also boasts numerous establishments where many couples choose to relax or tie the knot. This magnificent combination is what has hoisted the Seychelles Islands to its position as World’s Most Romantic Destination for 2020.

The World Travel Awards has been acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries since 1993 with the brand globally recognized as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

The virtual award ceremony, a milestone event in the travel and tourism industry calendar, was also attended by other major decision-makers and figureheads in the industry in addition to leading trade and consumer media.

The honorable achievement follows the destination’s win for the regional Indian Ocean’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination for the second consecutive year for the 27th annual World Travel Awards. Sustainability and romance walk hand in hand with sustainability as key to preserving the romantic charm of the island paradise.

More news about Seychelles