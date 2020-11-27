Africa Tourism Day: An all star celebration just finished

The Africa Tourism Day on November 26 just finished with a 4-hour virtual event organized by Desigo Tourism Development Company with the support of the African Tourism Board . The platform was provided by the TravelNewsGroup, the publisher of eTurboNews.

Abigail Olagbaye, the ambassador for the African Tourism Board to Nigeria, and CEO of the Desigo Tourism Development Company was recently awarded to enter the list of Tourism Heroes by the World Tourism Network.

This FOCUS-ON-AFRICA annual country-specific rotational event celebrated Africa’s rich and diverse cultural and natural endowments whilst creating awareness on issues that are impeding development, progress, integration and growth of the industry and also formulating and sharing solutions and marshal plans to leapfrog the tourism industry in Africa.

This maiden edition was hosted by Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy and the World’s largest black nation by population. Subsequently, the event will be rotated amongst the countries of Africa. This affords host countries the opportunity to showcase their unique tourism assets and attract tourists and investors on a continental and global level.

The Africa Tourism Day is an initiative of Desigo Tourism Development and Facility Management Company Limited, a destination management organization (DMO) that is dedicated to develop and promote Nigeria and Africa’s tourism products through events, projects, and also attract investments to the sector. The Africa Tourism Day event is in collaboration with one of Africa’s foremost tourism development and marketing organization, the African Tourism Board.

ATB Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube African Tourism Board Project Hope

The objective of the Africa Tourism Day is to focus inwards on the African Tourism sector. Whilst the world celebrates and highlights the importance of Tourism on the global level on World Tourism Day, Africa has no such designated day on the continent dedicated to tourism which is unarguably one of her major economic sectors hence the birth of AFRICA TOURISM DAY.

It will feature participation across countries and regions of Africa and will be hosted each year on a rolling basis across African countries.

Speakers in yesterdays Africa Tourism Day included current and former ministers of tourism including HE Moses Vilakati, the minister of tourism for the Kingdom of Eswatini Hisham Zazoo, former minister of Tourism Egypt, Dr. Walter Mzembi, former minister of Tourism Zimbabwe, leaders from Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria, Seychelles , the Chairman of the African Tourism Board, Cuthbert Ncube, and former UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai.

Watch the impressive list of participants:

