How to Start a Successful Moving Company?

Starting a business in this tough economy is always a risk, but that doesn’t mean we should give up on our dreams and stay where we are at present. If you are planning to start your own moving company, then you have taken an excellent initiative. It is certainly a profitable business, and if you run it the right way, you will be able to expand it beyond your imagination. However, running a successful moving company is not a piece of cake as it poses plenty of challenges. From filing a boc 3 form to receive your FMCSA certification to handling transportation efficiently, you will have to manage a lot of things simultaneously. You must also not worry about renting big warehouses and huge trucks because you wouldn’t need them at all in the beginning. You can start small, and once you start generating revenue, you can expand your business gradually. In this article, I have mentioned a few requirements and steps that you must not ignore at all while starting a moving company. Let’s take a look:

Draft a Business Plan

To begin the process, you will need to draft a proper business plan. It does not matter whether you are starting a big moving company or a small one; you wouldn’t be able to do it successfully without a business plan. Your business plan will be your guide throughout the process, as it will tell you how to establish a moving company. It will also help you allocate markets and resources, allowing you to focus on the opportunities available at hand. It will also help you identify potential problems you can face during the procedure so you can tackle them better. A business plan will force you to think about how you can become different from other companies, which will help you stand out in the market.

Transportation and Moving Permits

You cannot start a moving company without legal authorization, and that’s why you will require certain permits before you start offering your services to the public. The US Department of transportation, aka DOT, has set certain rules and standards that you will have to meet to get your license. First, you will have to get a USDot number, which is necessary for movers providing interstate services and who have a combined weight of 10,000+ pounds. You will also need additional licenses like Moving Tariff and FMCSA certification, for which you will have to file a BOC-3 form. You must proceed further only when you have all the licenses and certifications necessary.

Invest in Moving Equipment

If you are starting small, then you would not have to worry much about transportation as you can always rent a van or a truck for the job. However, you will need to invest in moving equipment that you will need during the process. The moving items you might need will include ropes, furniture belts, dollies, and moving pads. You will also need wrapping and packaging materials, so don’t hesitate to buy that in bulk. It is advised that you consider investing in a new truck with a moving body that can save you a lot of hassle.

Don’t Hesitate to Advertise

If you want your company to grow faster, you must advertise it. A company is only as good as its image, and you can build a healthy brand image for your moving company with the help of advertising. First, you must create a logo and color theme for your brand and stick to it. After that, you can use both traditional and digital advertising methods to reach your target audience. It is recommended that you start with digital advertising on platforms like Facebook and Instagram as not only is it cheaper, but it also produces quick results.

Transportation and Moving Insurance

You simply cannot run a moving company if you do not have the right insurance policy. When you are moving someone’s belongings from one place to another, there are plenty of things that can go wrong. If an accident happens during the process, you will have to pay out of your pocket, which can cause all sorts of trouble. That is why you must get cargo and liability coverage to protect your company and clients.