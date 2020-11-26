Sandals Royal Bahamian: Most Luxurious Adults Only All-Inclusive Destination

It’s no secret that Nassau in The Bahamas is one of the best places in the world to go on a worry-free all-inclusive vacation. This is because of all the amazing resorts that can be found in this beautiful and exciting island. At the top of the list you’ll find Sandals Royal Bahamian, located on Cable Beach, a 15-minute drive from Lynden Pindling International Airport, Nassau’s international airport. This romantic adults-only all-inclusive resort is specifically designed for couples in love and 2020’s winner of “Bahamas Leading All-Inclusive Resort” award (World Travel Awards).

Sandals Royal Bahamian takes luxury to new heights for couples who want to experience the lure of the Caribbean in an upscale resort setting, where everything is taken care of. This resort is often described as “historically regal” and “one the most elegant all-inclusive resorts in The Bahamas”. Once you’re immersed in its European sophistication mixed in with exotic island appeal, you’ll understand why.

No other all-inclusive resort in Nassau offers guests a private off-shore island with a swim-up bar, seafood restaurant, spa, beach cabanas, and over-the-water hammocks. Make use of the Sandals snorkeling equipment for free and find plenty of tropical fish and turtles around this secluded island.

Enjoy breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between at any of the 11 gourmet restaurants. Sandals Royal Bahamian offers you the most delicious dishes from a variety of cuisines. It’s all included, all unlimited. Want to have a double portion? No problem!

Order unlimited tropical cocktails (and other drinks!) at one of the 9 bars, including 3 swim-up bars. Let the bar staff make your favorite cocktail or have them make their signature cocktail for you. Always mixed with premium brand liquors and never watered down.

Insider tip: Get the royal treatment and be picked up at the airport by Rolls-Royce and drive to and from the resort in style. Book one of the following Butler Suites at Sandals Royal Bahamian to unlock this luxury inclusion: Windsor Honeymoon Hideaway Swim Up Crystal Lagoon Zen Butler Suite, Windsor Oceanfront Penthouse Butler Royal Suite, Windsor Oceanview Walkout Butler Royal Suite, Windsor Honeymoon Oceanview Butler Royal Suite or the Windsor Oceanview Butler Royal Suite. A ride (and suite) to remember!

Exclusive Rolls-Royce airport transfers are just part of the Sandals Luxury Included® difference.

No other resort brand in The Bahamas has more quality conclusions than Sandals.

See what else is included:

Besides the restaurants, bars and offshore island that made Sandals Royal Bahamian famous, here are some of the other inclusions:

Water sports

Get into water sports like kayaking, windsurfing, paddle boarding, snorkeling, and even try out water trikes or hobie® cats. Whatever you choose, one thing is certain – there’s no better way to strengthen your bond with your partner than by trying something new together! It’s all included.

Scuba diving

Nassau is one of the best places to scuba dive in the Caribbean. Scuba diving trips are included for certified divers (max. two tanks a day) staying at Sandals Royal Bahamian. That includes top-of-the-line equipment and professional staff. Not certified? No problem! Get PADI® certified at the resort and dive the rest of your vacation for free!

Land sports

What’s your favorite land sport, and when was the last time you made some time for it? If you can’t remember, your Sandals vacation may be just the right opportunity to pick it up and brush up on old skills.

Whether you like land sports like beach volleyball, day & night tennis, croquet, basketball, or you want to try things like table tennis, lawn chess, board games, shuffleboard, or taking daring shots from the pool tables, your Sandals vacation is the perfect time for you to show that special person just what you’re made of!

Day and night entertainment

Expect hip and fresh Caribbean entertainment day or night during your stay at Sandals Royal Bahamian. While there, spend some time at the Piano Bar or the Amphitheatre, and experience events like Caribbean Night, White Night, Talent Night, Sandals’ Carnival Party, live bands and shows, and so much more!

Fitness center with a view

Active vacations are all the range! Have a vacation that’s as active (or relaxed) as you would like with options of spending some time at Sandals’ Penthouse Fitness Center with an amazing view over the turquoise waters of The Bahamas. You’ll be able to get into (free) group fitness classes or try more personalized training sessions. Either way, you’ll be able to get moving and keep fit!

Free Wifi

Wifi is included in all rooms and common areas. Stay connected with family and friends and share the amazing views from the beach on social media.

Tips, taxes & gratuities

Experience service excellence with all tips, taxes, and gratuities already taken care of – it’s included in your booking, with exception of the butlers (in case you booked a butler suite). Tipping the butlers is common, but entirely up to you.

Free airport transfers

Sandals includes direct round-trip, non-stop airport transfers in an air-conditioned vehicle for all room categories. Some suites even come with private luxury transfers!

Tip: On arrival, make an appointment at the Red Lane® Spa to get a mind and body reset that will help mellow you out so you’re perfectly tuned to have the vacation of a lifetime. Try treatments like the Night Blooming Jasmine Massage, or the Scents of Love Couples Massage. Note: treatments at the Red Lane® Spa are not included in your stay.

Butler Suite or not?

Sandals Royal Bahamian offers guests three room categories: Luxury, Club and Elite Butler. Luxury suites are the entry-level rooms. Club Level suites come with access to the Sandals Club lounge and free room service from 7 AM until 10 PM. There will be a Club Level menu in your room to order from.

The Butler Elite suites are the most luxurious level of suites at Sandals. This category of accommodation takes service and luxury to a whole new level as it includes a personal butler trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers.

If you choose to stay in a suite of this category, you can expect that your butler will greet you on arrival with lemongrass-scented hand towels, welcome cocktails, and even culinary treats. Your butler will escort you to your suite and fill you in on the various resort facilities, and you can check-in from the comfort of your suite. Once you’re checked in, you can tweak accommodation preferences, tour the resort, or just relax – you’ll get a personal cell phone to reach your butler whenever you need assistance.

Butlers can also make dinner reservations, book tours, spa treatments, and other activities on property. They’ll get up early in the morning to reserve your favorite cabana near the pool or on the beach. This especially comes in handy during peak season from December to April.

Butlers can even serve you lunch, dinner, culinary treats, your favorite cocktails and champagne from any restaurant or bar on the beach, at the poolside or in your suite.

Read more: Most Common Sandals Butler Requests: Prepare to be ‘WOWED’.

Note: Guests at all rooms in Sandals Royal Bahamian have access to all amenities and inclusions (with exception of the Club Sandals lounge). The higher-end suites come with privileged locations and a better view. Every room comes with a free to use mini-fridge stocked up with cooled water, soda, juice, local beer and Robert Mondavi wines.

Benefits of staying at an adults-only all-inclusive resort

Worry-free state of mind. Without having to think about the little things and leaving the ‘cherry on top’ in the hands of well-trained staff, couples are able to spend more time appreciating each other during their romantic escape.

Without having to think about the little things and leaving the ‘cherry on top’ in the hands of well-trained staff, couples are able to spend more time appreciating each other during their romantic escape. Value for money. When everything is included, you can enjoy The Bahamas without limits. Where you can expect to pay $10 USD for a beer and $20 USD for a cocktail at a regular resort in Nassau, at Sandals all-inclusive resort you order what you want, as much as you want. Drinks at Sandals are always mixed with premium brand liquors and never watered down. Even the mini-fridge in your room is stocked and free to use!

When everything is included, you can enjoy The Bahamas without limits. Where you can expect to pay $10 USD for a beer and $20 USD for a cocktail at a regular resort in Nassau, at Sandals all-inclusive resort you order what you want, as much as you want. Drinks at Sandals are always mixed with and never watered down. Even the mini-fridge in your room is stocked and free to use! Socialize without limits. Adults only means there won’t be any kids running around, and you can focus on enjoying an experience with other guests. This means plenty of opportunities to make new friends for life. Great place to start: the swim-up bar at the main pool!

Room for intimacy. Sandals adults-only resort in Nassau is social when you want to connect with other couples, and intimate when you want to have some time with just the two of you. Cuddle up at the enchanting fire pits and find secluded spots for romantic rendezvous. Sandals’ rooms and suites are ‘made for romance’ , so you can expect to be encapsulated in love from the moment you check in and are escorted to your room.

Sandals adults-only resort in Nassau is social when you want to connect with other couples, and intimate when you want to have some time with just the two of you. Cuddle up at the enchanting fire pits and find secluded spots for romantic rendezvous. are , so you can expect to be encapsulated in love from the moment you check in and are escorted to your room. Every night is date night. With 11 gourmet restaurants on-property, Sandals Royal Bahamian offers its guests delightful dishes from all over the world. From French cuisine at Baccarat, to Italian delicacies at Casanova. From teppanyaki at Kimonos to a tranquille dining experience on the water at ‘Gordon’s Pier Restaurant’. It’s all included, all unlimited.

Bonus: Best places to visit in Nassau as a couple

Combine the comfort of Sandals Royal Bahamian with the experience of exploring Nassau. After all, the island is small enough to discover its highlights within the time span of a few days. Don’t leave the island before considering the following points of interest with your significant other!

1. Rose Island

Location: North-East of Nassau (day trip)

Photo credit: Liz Miller/Shutterstock.com

Rose Island is considered one of the “Out Islands” in The Bahamas, which basically means that it is located a boat ride away from New Providence/Nassau. Rose Island is loved by visitors and locals alike for the peace and serenity to be found there which serves as the perfect opportunity to be away from it all.

Rose Island makes the perfect day trip for couples, and there are tours you can sign up for which include lunch and a welcome drink (there’s also a beach bar). Some tours also include snorkeling and swimming with the pigs, which sums up to a pretty awesome beach experience!

2. Blue Lagoon Island

Location: North-East of Nassau (day trip)

Photo credit: Victor Maschek/Shutterstock.com

Taking a boat trip to Blue Lagoon Island is one of the top things to do while in Nassau. This is a private island and it is loved by people who value a pure environment and want to spend some time in an eco-friendly zone. On this island, you’ll have lots of time to enjoy some great Bahamian beaches and swim with dolphins or sea lions.

Blue Lagoon Island is about three miles from Nassau, and it won’t be difficult finding a way to get there from the capital city. Blue Lagoon Island is a great day trip for couples and families alike.

3. Clifton Heritage Park

Location: West of Nassau

Photo credit: photravel_ru/Shutterstock.com

Clifton Heritage National Park to the west of Nassau is a good option if you’re looking for a place packed with history and culture where you can also find great views and snorkeling opportunities (see the world’s largest underwater sculpture!).

This is a very mixed landscape, which includes rocky areas, white sand beaches, wetlands, and more. You’ll be able to learn more about early inhabitants of The Bahamas here, which includes the Lucayan people, and their architectural preferences. Bring your own drinks and end your day relaxing on Jaws Beach.

4. Nassau’s Historic City Center

Location: Downtown Nassau

Photo credit: Ramunas-Bruzas/Shutterstock.com

Make your way down to the historic city center of Nassau on a sunny day and marvel at the colorful colonial buildings. Start by visiting Fort Charlotte and make your way down to Parliament Square and the Queen’s Staircase. Grab a lunch at Senor Frogs and a craft beer at Pirate Republic. Shop around and bring some rum cake home from the Rum Cake Factory, and sample some rum at the John Watling distillery. End the day by having a cocktail at vibrant Junkanoo Beach.

5. Love Beach

Location: West of Nassau

Looking for something a bit more low-key? Love Beach is often mentioned as being Nassau’s favorite beach by the locals. Get yourself a rum punch at the Nirvana Beach bar, find yourself a good spot on the white sand beach and float around the calm turquoise waters, while watching the planes fly over. It doesn’t get much better than this!

Looking for a night out? Consider having a beer and burger at Philosophy Smoke House on Thursday night for some live music (20-minute taxi ride) and dance the night away at Bond Nightclub (5-minute taxi ride) on the weekends.

Rather party during the day? Besides Sandals lively swim-up bar, consider Senor Frogs and Junkanoo Beach (both located downtown, on a 15-minute taxi ride from the resort). Remember that drinks in The Bahamas can get quite expensive. Guests can have unlimited free drinks at Sandals Royal Bahamian to get in the mood!

A whole new meaning of “all-inclusive” in Nassau!

Get ready for a vacation in paradise that blows your socks off from the comfort of Nassau’s best all-inclusive adults only resort. The stunning attributes of The Bahamas, and the ever-aiming-to-please attitude of team Sandals collides in these islands in a spectacular way, leading to a vacation experience that’s second to none.

With world-class accommodations, a private offshore island, and plenty of gourmet dining options, it really doesn’t get much better than Sandals Royal Bahamian for the perfect adults only all-inclusive vacation in Nassau!

Book today and get ready to fall in love all over again!

Sandals Royal Bahamian rooms

Sandals Royal Bahamian photos

Sandals Royal Bahamian restaurants

Sandals Royal Bahamian map

More news about Sandals

#rebuildingtravel