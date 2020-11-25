Tourism Trinidad to unveil new destination marketing website

Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) will unveil the new completely redesigned destination marketing website for the island of Trinidad on Monday November 30, 2020 at 10am.

The spotlight will be thrown onto the #visittrinidad website during a virtual event that will be live streamed as viewers will be fully immersed into all that the international travellers and citizens “must experience” in Trinidad. The primary objectives of the website are to generate destination awareness and provide users with compelling stories and information on the island’s history, culture, and sites and attractions.

The soon-to be-launched Destination Trinidad website is dynamic, functional and practical, maintaining a balance between having an attractive design and being easy to browse, and has many new features that work to inform, influence, and inspire a travel decision. Some of the new features include uniquely captivating features such as 360 virtual tours, a COVID-19 resource centre with real-time information on travel restrictions and public health and safety measures, updated year-round calendar of events, and exciting tour packages replete with such a plethora of activities that there is always something new to discover.

The Destination Trinidad website acts as a key point of reference for anyone travelling to Trinidad as it provides centralised up-to-date tourism information on the island in one place. It will equip travellers with easy access to information to help them confidently make their travel plans and stay safe during their trip. The Destination Trinidad website is being launched at this time to rebuild confidence among travellers and to resume travel safely, in line with the necessary health precautions, when borders do reopen. It also serves as a rich repository for domestic tourism, for those looking for new and exciting things to do in their own backyard.

“We are delighted to launch a new destination website at a critical period for many tourism businesses across Trinidad”, says Mrs. Heidi Alert, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Tourism Trinidad, “We have improved the user’s experience with this update and the photography and videography are particularly stunning and do much of the work to entice visitors to learn more about Trinidad”.