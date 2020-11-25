Tunisia exempts foreign tourists from mandatory COVID-19 quarantine

Tunisian Ministry of Tourism announced the decision of the country’s authorities to lift a mandatory 14-day COVID-19 quarantine requirement for tourists arriving in the country on scheduled commercial flights as part of organized tours, according to the Carthage Group.

All new arrivals must have a voucher with them, which confirms the booking and payment of the organized tour.

Travelers will also need to provide a negative PCR test result. Moreover, the result must be received no earlier than 72 hours before the start of check-in for the flight.

Before departure, tourists will also have to fill out a form on the Tunisian government tourism website.