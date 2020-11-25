Routes and ACI World team up to support rebuilding air connectivity

An exclusive partnership designed to help airports recover from the most challenging period the aviation industry has ever faced has been signed by Routes and Airports Council International (ACI) World.



The formal agreement between the two organizations will provide platforms and guidance for airports at a world level, recognizing the vital role they will play in driving economic recovery in a post-pandemic era.



The coming together of Routes, the organizer of the world’s leading route development forums, and ACI World, the association that advances the interests and acts as the collective voice for the world’s airports respectively, demonstrates how the recovery of the aviation industry will have its foundation in collaboration.



ACI World estimates the airport industry will suffer a 60% reduction in revenues in 2020 as a result of COVID-19, amounting to a decline of more than $100 billion. The complex challenge presented by the pandemic has therefore forced airports and airlines to be reactive, meaning that planning for Summer 2021—what will be the industry’s most important season—will be critical for both the short- and long-term recovery.



The partnership forged at a global level between Routes and ACI World will support the world’s airports in planning for this season, ensuring they continue to provide the economic and social benefits to the local, national and global communities that they serve.



ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said: “The partnership we have forged with Routes will help move the industry forward down the path of recovery. Aviation is an interdependent and interconnected industry and partnerships like this will be crucial in supporting a globally-consistent recovery. We look forward to working with Routes during the recovery process and beyond in support of airports and the wider aviation ecosystem.”



Steven Small, Director of Routes, said: “The sustainable recovery of the aviation industry will be driven by the cooperation and alignment between airports, airlines and destination stakeholders. Having worked closely with ACI World for many years, we believe that our first formalized agreement will drive deeper collaboration across the industry and will deliver real value for our airport partners.”



Routes’ forthcoming event Routes Reconnected is the company’s first event since the onset of the pandemic and is designed to support the industry in restoring and reshaping the world’s air services.



Small said: “For over 25 years, Routes has united airlines, airports and destination stakeholders to negotiate new and existing air services. In the last two years alone, over 3,500 new air services have been connected to meetings at Routes events. We are delighted that ACI World will be supporting our upcoming event, Routes Reconnected, and our 2021 program.”



ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira, will deliver a Keynote Address at Routes Reconnected. Taking place on 30 November-4 December, the event will unite association leaders, airline CEOs and airline network planners to examine the long-term impact of COVID-19 and shape collective industry action that will stimulate the recovery.

