A Brief Review of Pedestrian Laws In NY

New York, USA, Nov 25, 2020 (Wiredrelease) Jacoby & Meyers: Pedestrians must follow all the traffic laws that apply to them. It is when pedestrians don’t watch for signals and cross busy roadways that they sustain injuries. Pedestrian laws define the flow of traffic and when these individuals have the right to cross the street. NY traffic designs provide crosswalks and traffic signals for the pedestrians to lower the risk of an accident and keep everyone safer. However, it is vital for motor vehicle drivers to obey traffic laws to avoid collisions with individuals walking around roadways. The state defines clear laws to help walkers and drivers coexist without anyone getting injured.

Traffic Signals and Crosswalks for Pedestrians

All pedestrians are supposed to obey all traffic laws and use the traffic signals and crosswalks. Disobeying the laws places the pedestrians at risk, especially in high-traffic areas. If they don’t watch these signals, the pedestrians could get hit by a car and sustain serious injuries. Under New York pedestrian laws, if the pedestrian plays a role in causing their injuries by breaking the law, they may not receive compensation. It is paramount to review all pedestrian laws to avoid comparative fault rulings that reduce or eliminate a monetary award for the pedestrian’s injuries.

Yielding the Right of Way of Vehicles

Some areas don’t have signals, and this could lead to some confusion for pedestrians who are trying to avoid injuries. Under the circumstances, the pedestrian must stop and yield the right of way for all motor vehicles. They cannot cross road unless there isn’t any traffic coming in their direction or traffic has stopped. When assessing a pedestrian accident where signals weren’t available, the officers with ascertain if the pedestrians yielded the right of way to avoid injuries. However, if the motor vehicle that struck the victim was speeding, the driver was at fault for the victim’s injuries.

Small Roads and Alleyways

Motor vehicle drivers yield the right of way for peds on smaller roads and alleyways. The laws require all motor vehicle drivers to pay close attention to individuals walking around these areas to avoid an accident. The drivers must travel at slower speeds to avoid the pedestrians and prevent a collision. Typically, the speed limit reduces in these areas to lower the risk of a pedestrian accident. If an accident happens, the officers determine if the driver was speeding and caused the accident. Speeding defines fault for drivers who get involved in a pedestrian accident.

Are Bicyclists Required to Follow the Same Laws?

When riding a bicycle on roadways, the bicyclists must travel with the flow of traffic. They must also follow signals just like pedestrians to avoid an accident. The cyclists may be required to stay on the sidewalk and bike lanes in some cities. They are not allowed to ride their bikes on major roadways where traffic could become congested because of the bikes. The same laws apply to bicyclists and pedestrians, but the cyclists may face more restrictions in larger cities.

Clearly Marked Crosswalks and Faded Paint

Crosswalks must be maintained by the city of county to define the location of a crosswalk. If the paint has faded, it makes it difficult for drivers and pedestrians to define where the pedestrians can walk across the roadways. When the crosswalks aren’t defined clearly, it could cause an accident and confuse drivers about when to yield for the pedestrians. If the crosswalks are near a traffic light, it is easier to differentiate between these areas, but if there aren’t traffic lights, it could increase the risk of an accident.

Are Pedestrians Allowed to Cross Major Highways?

New York laws restrict access to major highways for pedestrians. In fact, the pedestrians are not allowed to walk on major highways. If a pedestrian enters these areas, they are doing so at their own risk, and the state will not prosecute drivers who get involved in pedestrian accidents on major highways. Pedestrians who walk on major highways are at fault for any injuries they sustain. The infraction could eliminate compensation altogether for the victim.

What are Laws for Roundabouts?

Pedestrians cross roundaboutsfrom one section to the next in a slow and steady pace. They must watch for traffic and yield the right of way for motor vehicles. The individuals cannot just run out into traffic without repercussion. When investigating an accident at a roundabout, the victim must have obeyed these traffic laws and wait for cars to pass before crossing to the next section. The pedestrian must walk on the crosswalk if there is a crosswalk available to them.

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

A hit-and-run accident is a serious crime, and the driver will be tracked down via traffic camera footage. The driver will face additional criminal charges for leaving the scene of the accident. If they stay and wait for an officer to evaluate the situation, the individual will be responsible for medical expenses for the pedestrian. However, if the victim dies because of a hit-and-run accident, the driver will be charged with vehicular homicide, and they will go to prison if convicted.

New York has traffic cameras in place for these reasons, and law enforcement uses the footage to review the pedestrian accident and define fault. If the pedestrian jumped out into traffic, the driver may not face serious liabilities if they stay at the scene of the accident. If they leave, all bets are off, and law enforcement can charge the driver with the additional crimes.

Pedestrians must obey all traffic laws to avoid injuries or death. The individuals cannot just jump into traffic and expect that they won’t sustain injuries. Cities throughout New York have traffic signals for pedestrians and crosswalks to keep them safer. However, a pedestrian that disobeys the signals and crosses the road illegally is entering traffic at their own risk. Pedestrians must follow all the laws and yield the right of way for all motor vehicles. Reviewing all pedestrian laws helps the victim define their rights and file an injury claim.

This content has been published by Jacoby & Meyers company. The WiredRelease News Department was not involved in the creation of this content. For press release service enquiry, please reach us at [email protected].