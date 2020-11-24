Air Astana introduces Premium Economy Class on Embraer 190-E2 aircraft

Air Astana is introducing a new Premium Economy Class on all flights operated by its popular Embraer 190-E2 aircraft. Premium Economy Class occupies seat rows from one to 12 and delivers the same award-winning levels of service and comfort of the Business Class it replaces, albeit at 35% lower fares. The new product made its debut on domestic flights from Nur-Sultan to Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe and Ust-Kamenogorsk and from Almaty to Kyzylorda on 23rd November.

The airline’s Premium Economy seats offer more space and comfort than Economy Class in its attractive 2 by 2, no middle seat layout. It also allows two baggage items at 32 kg each, at no extra charge.

Nomad Club members travelling in Premium Economy Class will earn the same Nomad Club points as Business Class passengers and continue to enjoy access to business class lounges and priority at check-in and during boarding.

Air Astana Sales Director, Islam Sekerbelov commented: “We always appreciate and listen to our customers’ feedback. Thanks to their comments we can continually enhance and improve our service. The new Premium Economy Class is designed for passengers who value comfort and seek value for money too. They will still receive the service and privileges of our business class offering.”

Air Astana operates five Embraer E190-E2 aircraft which belong to the family of upgraded E-Jets, offering lower operating costs, emissions and noise levels.