A Must Needed VPN for Traveling with Maximum Server Locations

You cannot travel without having a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, no matter if you are a new or an experienced traveler. In short, technology has made traveling a lot easier. However, technology has increased the probability of different cyber risks considerably.

In reality, you are bound to use a VPN that helps you secure your privacy while on the go. Still, not all VPNs offer a great mix of security and privacy features to their users. Hence, you should use an all-around VPN service like NordVPN that takes no half measures when protecting users’ online whereabouts.

According to NordVPN speed test results, you can connect to your desired servers within a few seconds while traveling from anywhere. As a result, you can safeguard your digital footprints at the time of browsing the web on your preferred devices hassle-free.

This post will let you know about the best VPN for traveling that offers huge server spread and other features to its users.

Salient Features of NordVPN

NordVPN is a Panama based VPN service that does not record its users’ online activities. Apart from this, the service is compatible with all the leading platforms like Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and web browsers like Chrome and Firefox.

Here is the list that includes some other prominent features you can avail on multiple devices:

Server network

If we talk about the international presence of NordVPN, you would be surprised to know that the service exists in 55+ countries through 5500+ servers worldwide. If you are planning to spend your annual vacations with your loved ones, you will not face any hurdle while connecting to your preferred server.

No logging policy

What makes NordVPN standout from the other providers is its user-friendly no logging policy feature. The service does not store its subscribers’ data, making it a reliable and trustworthy VPN service for users especially travelers. It means the provider does not keep a log in the form of IP addresses and other personal identifiable information.

Kill switch

Kill switch is another amazing feature that still safeguards your online activities even if the VPN service does not work for any reason. If you are browsing the internet and surfing the local website of your country as a tourist and suddenly your VPN connection fails, your internet connection will also be disconnected to secure your digital footprints over the web.

P2P support

If you are fond of downloading torrents, this feature will definitely come in handy. This is because it will protect your torrenting activity from ISPs and other surveillance actors when you want to watch your favorite local TV show by downloading its torrent file from abroad.

Unblocking capability

NordVPN also allows its users to access region blocked services stress-free. If you want to unblock your Netflix or Disney Plus account while traveling, you will need to connect to NordVPN first.

Hence, you can access your Netflix or Disney Plus account and watch your favorite TV shows, movies, documentaries, etc without any trouble. Luckily, the service is also compatible with Amazon Fire TV Stick that allows you to enhance your streaming experience to new heights.

Access WhatsApp and other services if blocked

Unfortunately, you cannot access WhatsApp, Skype, and other services as per your needs in different countries such as China, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others. Thus, you will need to connect to NordVPN before accessing WhatsApp, Skype, and other services from abroad.

Once you have reached your desired destination, activate your VPN app and connect to servers of countries where WhatsApp works. This is how you can access WhatsApp and other VoIP services of your choice securely.

Why do you need a VPN while traveling?

Travelers need to use the internet by connecting to unknown or unfamiliar networks available at hotels, airports, restaurants, coffee shops, and so on. In addition, hackers and other cybercriminals can access these public networks and misuse people’s personal information and accomplish their illicit objectives.

This is where you need a VPN to protect your online identities as travelers from different threats like hacking, privacy invasion, data theft, etc. When travelers use a VPN, they can spoof their online locations as it masks their actual IP addresses and encrypts their entire web traffic. Consequently, they can browse the internet without compromising their privacy.



Wrapping Up

Summing up, you have to safeguard your web browsing and other online tasks through a VPN when traveling abroad. This way, you can keep different notorious elements at bay like hackers, scammers, and other cyber goons appropriately.

Considering the negative consequences of cyber risks, you should use NordVPN that allows you to remain secure when connected to any public Wi-Fi network. By doing so, you can perform your desired activities such as video streaming, online shopping, and others anonymously from anywhere.