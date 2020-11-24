JetBlue to host next IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that JetBlue Airways will host the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Boston, Massachusetts, on 27-29 June 2021. This will be the sixth time the preeminent global gathering of aviation’s leaders has taken place in the United States and the first time it comes to Boston.





“Boston is an exciting choice for the 77th IATA AGM. With its rich history, attractive setting and prestigious universities, it is a popular global tourism destination. As the world reopens, Boston will be a bellwether city to observe the shape of the recovery,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.



“JetBlue and our crewmembers look forward to welcoming the leaders of the world aviation community to Boston, one of our key focus cities,” said Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of JetBlue Airways and incoming Chairman of the IATA Board of Governors.



The decision to host the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting in Boston was made at the conclusion of the 76th AGM, which was held virtually with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines as the host airline.