North America’s tourism & leisure industry sees 45.4% drop in Q3 2020

North America’s tourism & leisure industry saw a drop of 45.4% in overall deal activity during Q3 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average.

A total of 59 deals worth $5.51 billion were announced for the region during Q3 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 108 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q3 2020 with 39, representing a 66.1% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 13 deals, followed by private equity deals with seven transactions, respectively capturing a 22.03% and 11.9% share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s tourism & leisure industry with $4.98 billion, while private equity and venture financing deals totaled $379.87 million and $150.22 million, respectively.

North America tourism & leisure industry deals in Q3 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure deals accounted for 92.4% of the overall value during Q3 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure deals stood at $5.08 billion, against the overall value of $5.51 billion recorded for the quarter.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q3 2020 were: