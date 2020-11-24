Accor’s Mövenpick brand to make Australian debut in Hobart

Accor’s premium Swiss-born hospitality brand, Mövenpick, together with Singaporean-based global hospitality group, Global Premium Hotels, have signed a hotel management agreement to open the first Mövenpick hotel in Australia.

Slated to open in mid-January, Mövenpick Hotel Hobart is set to be a warm, contemporary designed hotel with a cosmopolitan vibe that invites exploration and discovery.

Located on Elizabeth Street, one of Hobart’s principal heritage streetscapes, and close to the bustling Hobart waterfront, the new build hotel is within close reach of the city’s key commercial, retail and leisure attractions and will boast 221 guestrooms and suites with spectacular views of Hobart’s historical city and harbour, an onsite restaurant and meeting facilities.

The Jaws Architects-designed hotel carefully complements the scale of its locale, the city and its wider geographical setting. All guestrooms are situated on floors 4 to 18, providing breathtaking panoramic views and connecting guests with Hobart’s spectacular natural setting, while the hotel’s common areas, which were designed by global design agency Greymatters, are located on the first three floors.

Simon McGrath AM, Chief Executive Officer for Accor Pacific, said: “We are delighted to be working with Global Premium Hotels to bring our first Mövenpick hotel to Australia. Located in the heart of the city and close to the harbour, Mövenpick Hotel Hobart is well positioned to appeal to business and leisure travellers visiting the vibrant capital city of Hobart. We are planning more locations for this premium brand across the Pacific and believe Mövenpick will quickly gain recognition for its culinary and service excellence in the Australian hotel market.”

Global Premium Hotels Chairman, James Koh, said: “Mövenpick Hotel Hobart will be a unique addition to the already vibrant city of Hobart. We were captivated by the Mövenpick brand for this hotel as it befittingly has a 70-year culinary legacy and is renowned for delivering an authentic and memorable guest experience. Being strategically located in the heart of Hobart’s CBD on historic Elizabeth Street, we felt it was important for the hotel to embody Tasmania’s rich culture, while still provide travellers with a perfect launch pad to explore Hobart and the wider region.”

Hobart’s rich historical and bustling waterfront precinct, along with its renowned culinary culture, is on the doorstep of Mövenpick Hotel Hobart. In just a short stroll, guests can be transported back in time at the historical Salamanca precinct, which is home to one of Australia’s best known art and craft markets. Within an easy drive, many more memorable moments await, such as experiencing the extraordinary world of MONA, enjoying freshly shucked oysters with award-winning wines, exploring the rich history of Tasmania’s convict past or simply soaking up Hobart’s spectacular scenery.

With a Swiss heritage dating back to the 1940s, Mövenpick offers a unique blend of contemporary city and resort hotels in more than 82 locations across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Mövenpick Hotel Hobart will join some of the world’s finest hotels including Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali, Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Dead Sea, Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok, Grand Plaza Mövenpick Dubai Media City UAE, Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre and Mövenpick Hotel The Hague. Like its sister properties, Mövenpick Hotel Hobart will do ordinary things in an extraordinary way.

The Mövenpick brand sits alongside a suite of other premium Accor brands such as MGallery, Art Series, Pullman, Swissôtel, Grand Mercure, Peppers and The Sebel.