Accor expands with new hotels in India and Turkey

Accor, an augmented hospitality group, has added India and Turkey to its Middle East & Africa region. The newly expended region will now comprise of a portfolio of more than 84,000 rooms across 400 hotels.

This regional expansion brings an increased pipeline of over 112 properties, scheduled to open in the coming 24 months, bringing the overall number of keys close to 110,000 rooms, making it the largest international hospitality operator in the region.

Hotels & keys Middle East Africa turkey India CURRENT 135 (38,596) 165 (26,531) 54 (12,058) 52 (9,863 ) PIPELINE (24 months) 34 (10,182) 61 (12,596) 13 (2,131) 7 (1,058)

“Our expanded portfolio of more than 35 brands across the entire market spectrum – economy, midscale, upscale, and luxury – is a catalyst for growth in the region; it means we have a range of hospitality options for every project in every destination,” said Mark Willis, Chief Executive Officer, Turkey, India, Middle East & Africa for Accor.



He added: “The addition of Turkey and India to our already diverse region means that we will be able to consolidate the existing relationship and work that has been accomplished over the years and centralize it into a collective effort. It is in a strategic but natural move that we are integrating India and Turkey to our portfolio with long term plans in sight for the future of the region”.



The group’s portfolio in India features some of Accor’s key mid and economy hotel brands, such as ibis and Novotel, but also the iconic Fairmont Jaipur and Sofitel BKC in Mumbai from the luxury segment. In the beginning of 2021, the group will be introducing the Raffles brand into the country with the first Raffles in Udaipur. The property will be located in the western state of Rajasthan, also known as the “Venice of the East” and famous for its lakes, temples and palaces.



Accor’s development in India has strategically evolved to locate its properties in the most sought after cities, business hubs and touristic attractions. In Mumbai, travelers can choose to stay at the iconic Sofitel Mumbai BKC Hotel and find themselves immersed in luxury 5-star service, celebrating a perfect mélange of the French way of life and warm Indian hospitality. Strategically located in the central business district of the city – The Bandra Kurla Complex, Sofitel Mumbai is designed specifically for the global traveler, offering multifaceted experiences in cuisine, entertainment and relaxation. During their stay, visitors will enjoy a traditional meal at Jyran restaurant or at the Pondichery Café to indulge in a range of delicacies serving the best of world cuisines.



In New Delhi, guests traveling for business can choose to stay at three of Accor’s properties strategically located near the international Delhi airport. At Pullman New Delhi Aerocity can find themselves located only 200 meters away from the Delhi Aerocity metro station and immerse in a hotel featuring six restaurants and bars, a full service spa and salon, and an outdoor swimming pool. At Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, guests will find themselves near the business hubs of Gurgaon, New Delhi and Cyber city. ibis New Delhi Aerocity is a smart economy hotel which promises modernity, comfort and service at the best price. Accor is the largest hotel operator in the Aerocity precinct.



For families traveling to India and looking for adventure, Novotel Imagicaa Khopoli offers a unique combination of premium facilities and strategic location next to India’s most exciting amusement park, Imagica Theme Park. The hotel features 287 rooms, four Food & Beverage outlets and a large pillar less ballroom where guests can enjoy family holiday, a business event, a romantic getaway or a wedding.



“The integration of India into our region is a great opportunity to contribute to the group’s strategic development in the country, more specifically, with the expansion of our luxury portfolio. With the introduction of landmarks such as Raffles, Fairmont and Swissotel in the pipeline, combined with the rich cultural and historical heritage offered by the country, travelers will certainly find their fit whether traveling for leisure or business”, commented Mark Willis, CEO Turkey, India, Middle East & Africa.



In Turkey, Accor is looking to strengthen its existing portfolio of 54 properties in the country with 10 properties in the pipeline. When visiting the country, travelers can choose from the diverse properties strategically located across the country, including Rixos Premium Belek, set on the stunning shore of the Mediterranean Sea where guests can relax by the pool or discover the rural beauties from the Tauras Mountains to ancient ruins and national parks.



When visiting Istanbul, guests can choose to stay at the luxurious Raffles Istanbul located at the Zorlu center to enjoy the exclusive shopping or at the iconic Swissôtel Istanbul The Bosphorus, located in the center of Istanbul on the European Banks of the Bosphorus with the promise of an exquisite experience.



Since joining forces with Turkish grown brand Rixos in 2017, it has been a priority for Accor to work together to take on new opportunities to strengthen the brand’s footprint in the Middle East and wider region. With the integration of Turkey, the region will see an addition of 11 Rixos properties to its footprint, which already counts with 8 hotels and resorts across the UAE and Egypt.



“We have seen Turkey becoming an increasingly popular destination for UAE residents and citizens, as well as other Gulf nationals”, said Mark Willis. The country’s proximity combined with easy visa formalities makes it attractive for in and outbound travel in the region”.

