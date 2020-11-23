New GM at Nobu Hotel Chicago

Nobu Hotel Chicago announced the appointment of Zoltan Payerli to General Manager. A Chicago native with more than 14 years of experience in the luxury hospitality industry, Payerli will lead operations at Nobu Hotel Chicago, part of the global luxury brand Nobu Hospitality and the first Midwest location.

As general manager, Payerli is responsible for directing hotel operations while ensuring the Nobu Hotel standard of service and guest experience is maintained throughout. Under the appointment, Payerli has led the hotel through its 2020 opening, which culminated last month. Payerli will continue spearheading new programming already underway.

Payerli joins Nobu Hotel Chicago from Hilton Worldwide where he most recently served as Director of Rooms at Conrad Chicago. His prior experience has made an impact through a variety of roles at Waldorf Astoria properties in Orlando, Florida; Carefree, Arizona; and La Quinta, California. He is a graduate of Roosevelt University in downtown Chicago where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management. Payerli’s return to Chicago is a reflection of his dedication to the city and his passion for its world-class dining and architectural scene.

“Nobu Hotel Chicago is an exciting addition to this great city, and I am thrilled to be a part of the opening and beyond,” said Payerli. “I look forward to building on our team’s accomplishments and bringing new Nobu experiences to life for travelers and locals alike.”

