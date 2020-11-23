Hawaii Hotel Revenue Continues Downward Slide

In October 2020, Hawaii hotel revenue statewide reported substantial declines in RevPAR (revenue per available room), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy compared to October 2019 as tourism continued to be impacted significantly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s (HTA) Research Division, statewide RevPAR decreased to $34 (-83.1%), ADR fell to $174 (-31.8%), and occupancy declined to 19.7 percent (-59.8 percentage points) (Figure 1) in October. The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

Hawaii hotel room revenues statewide fell to $39.0 million (-88.4%) in October. Room demand was 224,300 room nights, or 83.0 percent lower than the same period a year ago. Room supply was 1.1 million room nights (-31.5%) (Figure 2). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April.

Beginning October 15, passengers arriving from out-of-state and traveling inter-county could bypass the mandatory 14-day self-quarantine with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing and Travel Partner. All other trans-Pacific travelers continued to be subject to the 14-day self-quarantine during October. The counties of Kauai, Hawaii, Maui, and Kalawao (Molokai) also had a partial quarantine in October. In addition, Lanai residents and visitors were under a stay-at-home order that began on October 27. If occupancy for October 2020 was calculated based on the room supply from October 2019, occupancy would be 13.5 percent for the month (Figure 7).

All classes of Hawaii hotel properties statewide reported RevPAR losses in October compared to a year ago. Luxury Class properties earned RevPAR of $57 (-83.8%), with ADR at $308 (-35.3%) and occupancy of 18.5 percent (-55.4 percentage points). Midscale & Economy Class properties earned RevPAR of $38 (-70.9%) and occupancy of 30.9 percent (-50.2 percentage points).

All of Hawaii’s four island counties reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy compared to a year ago. Kauai hotels earned the highest October RevPAR at $45 (-75.3%), with ADR at $212 (-16.3%) and occupancy of 21.3 percent (-51.0 percentage points).

Oahu hotels earned RevPAR of $35 (-81.7%) in October, with ADR at $158 (-30.9%) and occupancy of 22.0 percent (-60.9 percentage points). Waikiki hotels earned $30 (-83.9%) in RevPAR with ADR at $155 (-31.5%) and occupancy of 19.5 percent (-63.8 percentage points).

Maui County hotels earned RevPAR of $32 (-87.6%), with ADR at $226 (-33.0%) and occupancy of 14.2 percent (-62.2 percentage points). Data for the month of October was not available for Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea. The Lahaina/Kaanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $16 (-92.7%), ADR at $262 (-9.6%) and occupancy of 6.0 percent (-68.0 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawaii reported RevPAR of $28 (-84.3%), with ADR at $140 (-41.1%) and occupancy of 19.8 percent (-54.3 percentage points). Kohala Coast hotels earned RevPAR of $5 (-97.7%), ADR at $141 (-56.1%) and occupancy of 3.8 percent (-69.3 percentage points).

