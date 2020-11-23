Venezuela resumes Russia flights
Air traffic between Russia and Venezuela resumes on November 23, the civil aviation service of the Latin American country announced.
Bolivia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Iran, Turkey and Panama were also added to the opening directions.
On the website of the state airline of the country Conviasa, Moscow is already displayed in the search, but no tickets were available for sale yet.
