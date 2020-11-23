Search

Venezuela resumes Russia flights

mm Harry S. JohnsonNovember 23, 2020 15:17
Air traffic between Russia and Venezuela resumes on November 23, the civil aviation service of the Latin American country announced.

Bolivia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Iran, Turkey and Panama were also added to the opening directions.

On the website of the state airline of the country Conviasa, Moscow is already displayed in the search, but no tickets were available for sale yet.

