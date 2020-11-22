Israel ratifies visa-free agreement with UAE

The Israeli government unanimously ratified a visa-free agreement between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE authorities approved a similar agreement with Israel in early November.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the visa-free regime will contribute to the development of tourism and the strengthening of relations and economic ties between the countries.

On October 25, the Israeli government ratified the peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates, signed in Washington. As noted by Netanyahu, in this document there are no territorial concessions from the Israeli side, and there are economic agreements with huge potential for Israel.