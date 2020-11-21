Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas appoints five new General Managers

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas welcomes several executive appointments across its portfolio luxury of properties in Asia and North Africa. As the tourism industry looks to a new chapter, Anantara warmly welcomes new faces to the group and facilitates opportunities in stunning destinations for seasoned Anantara team members.

Sarah Moya Joins Anantara Quy Nhon Villas as GM

Taking the helm at Anantara Quy Nhon Villas and sister property Avani Quy Nhon Resort, both in central Vietnam, is Sarah Moya, a well versed international hotelier with more than 25 years’ experience in the hospitality industry. Sarah’s career started in her native Philippines where she climbed the sales and marketing ladder to lead teams for Hyatt both in Manila and then on to Siem Reap in Cambodia.

Sarah’s journey continued at the Bill Bensley-designed Shinta Mani Luang Prabang hotel before joining Anantara in 2018 as General Manager of Anantara Angkor Resort in Cambodia. A passionate traveller with an affinity for mountainous regions, Moya considers her career an integral part of this passion. Among the finest beach resorts in Vietnam, surrounded by mountain on three sides and overlooking the Bay of Quy Nhon, Anantara Quy Nhon Villas offers beachfront basking and adventurous discoveries.

Pitak Norathepkitti is Appointed GM of Anantara Angkor Resort

Pitak “Chin” Norathepkitti, the Thai-born Master of Arts in Tourism alumnus and former university lecturer, joins Anantara Angkor Resort in Cambodia from Sofitel Luang Prabang and 3 Nagas Luang Prabang, Laos, where he rose through the ranks to become Cluster General Manager. Prior to moving to Anantara Angkor, Chin held various executive management positions in sales and business development at some of the most famous and storied luxury hotels in his hometown of Bangkok.

With a penchant for tourism education, Chin remains active as a part-time university lecturer and programme conductor. Anantara Angkor Resort is an all-suite hotel in Siem Reap, and the closest to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Angkor Wat. Appealing to discerning travellers with a passion for true discovery, Anantara Angkor offers boutique luxury and a gateway into the heart of the ancient Khmer Empire.

Emanuel Grosch Newly Appointed GM of Anantara Lawana Samui Resort

Emanuel Grosch’s journey with Anantara began in 2019 as Resort Manager of Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort in the Thai capital, before travelling south to the island haven of Anantara Bophut Samui Resort. Nestled on the quieter north end of Koh Samui’s most famous beach, Emanuel’s new role at Anantara Lawana Samui Resort will utilize his strong operations background and understanding of revenue management.

An international hospitality professional with 15 years’ experience in upscale and luxury hotels and resorts, Emanuel brings with him polished skills and know-how from some of the finest properties around the globe. Having learned the ropes under Capella Group, Emanuel possesses an energetic leadership style that focuses on achieving results, as well as encouraging creativity and vibrant engagement in the workplace.

Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort Appoints Stephan Moonen as GM

Stephan Moonen will oversee the award-winning, flagship resort Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort in Sri Lanka in his appointment as General Manager. Stephan’s 15-year career commenced in food and beverage in his native country, the Netherlands, and has since seen him take on leadership roles for global brands in rooms and food & beverage, gaining experience in Europe, China and the Middle East.

Located on the country’s southern coastline, Stephan joins Anantara Tangalle after a 10-year journey with Marriott Hotels in the United Kingdom. Stephan’s new appointment will help ensure the resort continues to provide travellers with extraordinary, authentic and indigenous experiences, allowing them to immerse in Sri Lanka’s rich culture, heritage and natural beauty.

Jesus Juan Arnedo Welcomed as GM at Anantara Tozeur Sahara Resort & Villas

With an extensive international career spanning almost 30 years, Jesus Juan Arnedo boasts an all-encompassing knowledge of central service commercial launchings and hotel openings. Since joining NH Hotel Group in 2012, Jesus has spent time as Cluster General Manager and Regional Operations Manager for numerous properties across Spain, Mexico and Cuba and is adept at implementing the highest standards for discerning guests and inspiring enthusiasm among his team.

As the recently appointed General Manager of Anantara Sahara Tozeur Resort & Villas, Jesus will be a committed ambassador for the Anantara brand, the property and the unique destination of Tozeur itself. Situated at the edge of the Sahara Desert in the southwest of Tunisia, the resort offers a gateway to ancient cultural and desert wonders from an exquisite setting influenced by its Arabian and North African surroundings.