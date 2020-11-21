AELF FlightService signs long-term contract with Windrose Airlines

AELF FlightService, which recently entered the widebody charter market, signed a 14-month contract to fly charter flights for Windrose Airlines.

Beginning this week, the company will fly freight for the Ukrainian carrier on routes that include Kiev to New York and Kiev to Hong Kong. The routes will be serviced on A330-200 MSN 700 in partnership with Malta-based Maleth Aero.

Windrose Airlines is a Ukrainian charter airline headquartered in Kiev, which operates charter flights to destinations in Europe, Turkey, Israel, and Egypt. Under the contract, AELF FlightService will provide sub-service to Windrose Airlines, for routes on behalf of UkrPoshta, Ukraine’s national post.

“Over the past 13 years, Windrose has been a pioneer in various aviation fleet projects in Ukraine. We are very excited about the cargo flights service that we now introduce together with AELF FlightService, Maleth Aero and our local partner, UkrPoshta. Freight transportation is in high demand, especially in these difficult times, so we are glad to offer these services to our customers and look forward to developing this business direction in 2021,” said Vladimir Kamenchuk, General Director of Windrose Aviation Company.

The transaction was negotiated by the global leasing specialist Air Charter Service (ACS).

“We are delighted to have secured this deal, which benefits all concerned. We have worked hand-in-hand every step of the way with AELF FlightService, and we’re thrilled to have arranged this long-term contract for both them and our colleagues at Windrose,” said Scott Collier, Director of Leasing EMEA for ACS.

This is the first wet leasing contract for AELF FlightService, which has been in the dry leasing business for several years and now offers a full range of wet, damp, and dry leasing services. AELF FlightService is a privately held commercial aircraft leasing company and ACMI/Charter operator of passenger and freight aircraft. The company has offices in Chicago, Miami, and Dublin.